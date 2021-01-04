TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Evening
SEARCH
38° Good Evening
SportsFootballGiants

What to know about the Giants entering NFL offseason

Head coach Joe Judge of the Giants reacts

Head coach Joe Judge of the Giants reacts on the sidelines during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print

Some housekeeping now that the 2020 regular season is over and the Giants’ offseason is beginning:

They will have the 11th selection in the upcoming draft. Among the most notable players selected 11th overall are Hall of Famers Frank Gifford, Michael Irvin and Paul Warfield along with Dwight Freeney, Patrick Willis, J.J. Watt and Ben Roethlisberger. The last time the Giants selected 11th overall they took Ron Dayne in 2000.

The list of opponents for the 2021 season is complete. Probably. If the NFL does go to a 17-game schedule (as expected) and does make that game a crossover between conferences based on division standing (as expected), then they will face the AFC East’s second-place finisher, which is the Dolphins. Besides that game, the 16 opponents we are certain about include home games against Atlanta, Carolina, Las Vegas, Denver, L.A. Rams, Washington, Dallas and Philadelphia with road games at Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, Tampa Bay, New Orleans, Chicago, Washington, Dallas and Philadelphia.

The Giants got to work on their offseason roster and signed a bunch of players who were either going to be free agents or on their practice squad. Among them were DB Madre Harper, OT Jackson Barton, WR Alex Bachman, LB Trent Harris, DB Montre Hartage, DB Jarren Williams, QB Alex Tanney, DB Quincy Wilson, LS Carson Tinker, G Kenny Wiggins, TE Rysen John, RB Taquan Mizzell, DT David Moa, OG Chad Slade and QB Clayton Thorson.

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

New York Sports

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, forward Kevin Durant Nets great Derrick Coleman says team just needs time to gel
Jets Chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson speaks to Tired of losing, Jets CEO Johnson wants more well-rounded coach
Jabrill Peppers (21) leads the charge for a No playoffs, but Giants developed into a team by year's end
Islanders hit the ice for first day of training camp
Sam Darnold #14 of the Jets carries the Darnold's game plan is to stand in the pocket for Jets
St. John's head coach Mike Anderson talks to St. John's men's basketball resumes team activities
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search