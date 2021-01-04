What to know about the Giants entering NFL offseason

Some housekeeping now that the 2020 regular season is over and the Giants’ offseason is beginning:

They will have the 11th selection in the upcoming draft. Among the most notable players selected 11th overall are Hall of Famers Frank Gifford, Michael Irvin and Paul Warfield along with Dwight Freeney, Patrick Willis, J.J. Watt and Ben Roethlisberger. The last time the Giants selected 11th overall they took Ron Dayne in 2000.

The list of opponents for the 2021 season is complete. Probably. If the NFL does go to a 17-game schedule (as expected) and does make that game a crossover between conferences based on division standing (as expected), then they will face the AFC East’s second-place finisher, which is the Dolphins. Besides that game, the 16 opponents we are certain about include home games against Atlanta, Carolina, Las Vegas, Denver, L.A. Rams, Washington, Dallas and Philadelphia with road games at Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, Tampa Bay, New Orleans, Chicago, Washington, Dallas and Philadelphia.

The Giants got to work on their offseason roster and signed a bunch of players who were either going to be free agents or on their practice squad. Among them were DB Madre Harper, OT Jackson Barton, WR Alex Bachman, LB Trent Harris, DB Montre Hartage, DB Jarren Williams, QB Alex Tanney, DB Quincy Wilson, LS Carson Tinker, G Kenny Wiggins, TE Rysen John, RB Taquan Mizzell, DT David Moa, OG Chad Slade and QB Clayton Thorson.