SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The 2017 season has turned into a game of limbo for the Giants.

How low can you go?

The truth is, not much below the depths reached on Sunday when they came out flat for the second week in a row, gave up explosive scoring plays that should have been snuffed out and stopped, and lost, 31-21, to the previously winless 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.

Last week’s defeat was humiliating because of the lopsided score. This one was because of the opponent. OK, a little bit because of the score, but mostly the opponent. The 49ers’ first victory of the season leaves the still-winless Browns as the only team in the NFL that can say they are worse than these Giants.

The loss leaves the Giants at 1-8, tying the 1980 team for the worst start in franchise history, with a game against the Chiefs at home next Sunday to eclipse that ineptitude.

The Giants spoke earnestly this week about not quitting on coach Ben McAdoo, but they did not back that up on the field. Some leaders even suggested in the locker room in recent days that if the Giants came out and were listless against the 49ers, then they would acknowledge an issue.

Welp. There’s an issue. And the Giants players like Jonathan Casillas and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie who made those comments are the last to recognize it.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The main defensive culprit for the Giants on Sunday was Janoris Jenkins, who was suspended for last week’s debacle and therefor had some quit to make up for. The Pro Bowl cornerback was beat deep on an 83-yard touchdown catch by Marquise Goodson that made the score 10-6 49ers midway through the second quarter, whiffed on an open-field tackle that could have stopped Garrett Celek from scoring on a 47-yard touchdown late in the second quarter, and missed on an arm tackle on Carlos Hyde’s 21-yard run in the third quarter.

“I just didn’t show up,” Jenkins said a few days earlier when asked why he was suspended for missing a team practice. That quote applied to his game on Sunday as well.

It wasn’t only the defense that stymied the Giants. Eli Manning in the second quarter was being brought down for a sack and for some reason tried to flip the ball forward. That fumble deep in 49ers territory prevented the Giants from building on their 6-3 edge at the time and the 49ers turned the takeaway into the 83-yard touchdown pass.

The Giants trailed 17-13 at halftime and had a chance to close the gap on the opening possession of the third quarter. Sterling Shepard made a terrific one-handed grab down the left sideline to convert a third-and-2 and bring the ball to the 49ers’ 18. But the Giants managed just two yards on the next three plays and Aldrick Rosas missed a 34-yard field goal attempt.

Defensive end Olivier Vernon, in his first game since Oct. 1, intercepted a screen pass from C.J. Beathard midway through the third, but the offense could not do anything with it and punted the football away. The 49ers responded with a drive that went 61 yards and was capped by Beathard’s 11-yard keeper for a touchdown that made the score 24-13 on the first play of the fourth. Running back Matt Breida scored on a 33-yard run, cutting inside linebacker Calvin Munson and beating safety Landon Collins to the end zone, to make it 31-13 with 9:19 left in the game.

Notes & quotes: Manning tied his brother Peyton for the second-longest streak of consecutive regular-season starts at 208. Peyton was at the game for the occasion . . . Tight end Evan Engram caught his fifth touchdown pass of the season, a 9-yarder in the second quarter, to tie the Giants’ rookie tight end record set by Bob Tucker in 1970 . . . Justin Pugh (back) left the game at halftime and did not return. He was replaced by Bobby Hart . . . Defensive tackle Damon Harrison was carted off the field in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury.