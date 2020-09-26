49ERS (1-1) AT GIANTS (0-2), 1 p.m., Metlife Stadium

VITALS

Line: 49ers by 3 1/2; O/U 42 1/2

TV: Ch. 5 (Kevin Burkhardt, Daryl Johnston)

Radio: WFAN-660 (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross), Sirius 121; XM 227.

INJURY IMPACT

GIANTS

DOUBTFUL: DB Adrian Colbert (quad); QUESTIONABLE: CB Brandon Williams (groin).

49ERS

OUT: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), RB Tevin Coleman (knee), DE Dee Ford (back), LB Dre Greenlaw (quad), TE George Kittle (knee), RB Raheem Mostert (knee); QUESTIONABLE: CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring).

FEATURED MATCHUP

Nick Mullens would make a good middle infielder. "He is a guy who kind of turns two, as we say," Joe Judge noted of the 49ers QB who will start in place of injured Jimmy Garoppolo. "The ball hits his hand, the ball is coming out and he’s getting it to the receiver." Mullens is 3-5 as a starter and hasn’t done it since the end of the 2018 season. "He has very good anticipation, he does a good job pre-snap of reading the defense and knowing where his receivers are going to be and he’s a tough, gritty dude," Judge said. "He’s had some success for them when he has had to play."

QUOTABLE

"He helps me more than anything, because he’s a good player who can execute. I just try not to mess him up."

— Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on ILB Blake Martinez, who leads the Giants with 21 tackles

INTANGIBLES

The 49ers tried to mitigate the effects of cross-country travel by staying in West Virginia between their back-to-back games against the Jets and Giants. That may not have been entirely necessary. It’s an old axiom that teams in the Eastern Time Zone have a big advantage when hosting groggy West Coast opponents, but so far this year the four West Coast teams in the NFL are a combined 5-0 in games on the East Coast. In fact, since the start of the 2019 season and including playoffs, teams traveling from the Pacific Time Zone to play in the Eastern Time Zone are a combined 20-4.

NUMBER, PLEASE

29: Years since a Giants QB has had as many rushing yards (43) through the first two games as Daniel Jones has (Jeff Hosstetler, 65 in 1991). Jones is the first Giants QB since 1970 to lead the team in rushing yards through two games.