There was little shame in the Giants’ first two losses, both coming against better teams by something close to acceptable margins. They weren’t winning, but there was a sense that things were improving if you looked closely enough.

Sunday’s 36-9 loss to a 49ers team riddled with injuries before and during the game, however, may have eroded any patience and positivity that the dwindling percentage of the team’s fans were clinging to.

Three turnovers, costly penalties and a continued inability to run the football sunk the Giants to 0-3 this season with their ugliest effort of the year. For a Joe Judge-coached team that is trying to measure its progress this season in day-to-day improvements and sometimes subtle increments, getting battered by Bay-area backups was a colossal step backward for the program.

Even their attempts at garbage points were trash. Daniel Jones hit Darius Slayton for a 22-yard pass to the Niners’ 19 just inside the two-minute warning, but Slayton fumbled it away with 1:49 left in the misery.

They fought back from a 6-0 hole in the first quarter, one dug in part by a fumble from Daniel Jones on a flipped end-around intended for Evan Engram, to tie it at 6 midway through the second quarter. They should have gotten the ball in good field position later in that period when the 49ers threw a short checkdown on a third-and-22 from their own 44. Rookie Darnay Holmes was flagged for illegal contact in the deep secondary, though, a penalty that carried just a 5-yard punishment but an automatic first down. The Niners converted a second-and-11 and a second-and-13 on the rest of the drive then scored the game’s first touchdown on a 10-yard run by Jerick McKinnon with 1:07 left in the half.

The Giants’ answer? An interception two plays later by Jones on a pass intended for Engram in which he threw behind the tight end and right into the arms of linebacker Fred Warner. The Niners turned that takeaway into a 16-6 lead at halftime. The Giants managed just 19 offensive plays to the 49ers’ 43 and had the ball for just 7:34 in the first half.

The Giants moved the ball well to open the third quarter, including a 23-yard designed run by Jones. He reeled off a 16-yard run later in the drive to bring the Giants to the 14 – they would have had the ball at the 7 with a facemask on the tackle – but a hold by Slayton offset that facemask flag and negated the play. The Giants had to settle for a field goal that made it 16-9 with 8:06 left in the third.

The Niners pulled away from there, though, scoring on a 19-yard end-around by Brandon Aiyuk to go up 23-9 with 3:14 left in the third. After the Giants could not convert a fourth-and-1 from their own 30 – Jones on a sneak could not get any push and the ball was turned over on downs – the Niners capitalized on the short field and went ahead 29-9 on a 19-yard screen pass from Nick Mullens to running back Jeff Wilson Jr. with 13:28 left.

Wilson capped a 15-play, 92-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to make it 35-9 with 3:35 left.

NOTES & QUOTES: Starting safety Jabrill Peppers left the game with an ankle injury suffered trying to block a field goal on the opening drive of the game. He did not return.