This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 34° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 34° Good Evening
SportsFootballGiants

Giants vs. 49ers

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The 1-7 Giants face the 0-9 San Francisco 49ers in a Week 10 NFL game on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

San Francisco 49ers defensive back Adrian Colbert (38)
Photo Credit: AP / Ben Margot

San Francisco 49ers defensive back Adrian Colbert (38) and linebacker Reuben Foster celebrate during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (11)
Photo Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (11) catches a touchdown pass in front of New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

New York Giants running back Orleans Darkwa (26)
Photo Credit: AP / Ben Margot

New York Giants running back Orleans Darkwa (26) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster (56) and outside linebacker Eli Harold during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

New York Giants running back Shane Vereen (34)
Photo Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez

New York Giants running back Shane Vereen (34) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster (56) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

New York Giants linebacker Curtis Grant (58) celebrates
Photo Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez

New York Giants linebacker Curtis Grant (58) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

New York Giants wide receiver Tavarres King (12)
Photo Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez

New York Giants wide receiver Tavarres King (12) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers defensive back Adrian Colbert (38) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

San Francisco 49ers tight end Garrett Celek (88)
Photo Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez

San Francisco 49ers tight end Garrett Celek (88) runs toward the end zone to score a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida (22)
Photo Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez

San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida (22) runs for a touchdown against the New York Giants during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) passes
Photo Credit: AP / Ben Margot

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88)
Photo Credit: AP / Ben Margot

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) catches a touchdown in front of San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid (35) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (11)
Photo Credit: AP / Ben Margot

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (11) catches a touchdown pass in front of New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins, left, during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) talks
Photo Credit: AP / Ben Margot

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) talks with head coach Ben McAdoo during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan yells
Photo Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan yells during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde (28)
Photo Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez

San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde (28) runs against New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (90) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida (22)
Photo Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez

San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida (22) jumps past New York Giants' Kelvin Sheppard during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

San Francisco 49ers tight end Garrett Celek (88)
Photo Credit: AP / Ben Margot

San Francisco 49ers tight end Garrett Celek (88) is congratulated by Matt Breida (22) after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde (28)
Photo Credit: AP / Ben Margot

San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde (28) runs against New York Giants' Kelvin Sheppard, right, cornerback Eli Apple (24) and defensive end Avery Moss (91) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida (22)
Photo Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez

San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida (22) is congratulated by quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

San Francisco 49ers tight end Garrett Celek (88)
Photo Credit: AP / Ben Margot

San Francisco 49ers tight end Garrett Celek (88) runs past New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) to score a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) passes
Photo Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez

San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) passes against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, left,
Photo Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, left, talks with field judge Eugene Hall during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard, center, is
Photo Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez

San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard, center, is congratulated by teammates after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

General manager Brian Cashman of the New York Cashman won’t interview manager candidates until Thursday
Will Clarke of the Buccaneers sacks Josh McCown McCown, Fitzpatrick play poorly vs. former teams
Nets guard D'Angelo Russell watches from the bench Nets’ Russell has knee contusion after fall
Garrett Celek of the 49ers makes a catch Giants’ defense a no-show in loss to lowly 49ers
Jets head coach Todd Bowles looks on against Best: Bowles takes hit for Jets’ penalties
Jets quarterback Josh McCown gets tripped up by Jets grades: Offense has an awful day