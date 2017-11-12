Giants vs. 49ers

The 1-7 Giants face the 0-9 San Francisco 49ers in a Week 10 NFL game on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

San Francisco 49ers defensive back Adrian Colbert (38) and linebacker Reuben Foster celebrate during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (11) catches a touchdown pass in front of New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

New York Giants running back Orleans Darkwa (26) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster (56) and outside linebacker Eli Harold during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

New York Giants running back Shane Vereen (34) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster (56) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

New York Giants linebacker Curtis Grant (58) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

New York Giants wide receiver Tavarres King (12) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers defensive back Adrian Colbert (38) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

San Francisco 49ers tight end Garrett Celek (88) runs toward the end zone to score a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida (22) runs for a touchdown against the New York Giants during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) catches a touchdown in front of San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid (35) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (11) catches a touchdown pass in front of New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins, left, during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) talks with head coach Ben McAdoo during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan yells during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde (28) runs against New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (90) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida (22) jumps past New York Giants' Kelvin Sheppard during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

San Francisco 49ers tight end Garrett Celek (88) is congratulated by Matt Breida (22) after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde (28) runs against New York Giants' Kelvin Sheppard, right, cornerback Eli Apple (24) and defensive end Avery Moss (91) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida (22) is congratulated by quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

San Francisco 49ers tight end Garrett Celek (88) runs past New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) to score a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) passes against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, left, talks with field judge Eugene Hall during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.