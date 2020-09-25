There is no wading into an NFL career, especially as an offensive lineman. It’s a straight dive. You’re either trying to stop the best pass rushers in the sport, or you’re on the sidelines watching someone else do your job. It can be a daunting task, but Andrew Thomas sees the glamor in it.

Two weeks into his career, Thomas, a rookie left tackle out of Georgia, already has seen some of the best. Whether it’s Pittsburgh linebackers T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree in Week 1 or Chicago’s Robert Quinn and Khalil Mack in Week 2, it’s been tough matchup after tough matchup.

And Thomas loves it.

"That’s the beauty of the NFL," Thomas said Friday, two days before a Week 3 matchup against the 49ers at MetLife Stadium. "It’s every week. You’re going against some of the best rushers in the world, especially at left tackle. I have to be prepared every week. It was a great start, going against guys like that. Some of those guys are the cream of the crop in the NFL, so it’s a good start for me."

This week, another cream-of-the-crop type — San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa — will not be on the field after suffering a season-ending ACL injury last week against the Jets. But, in the NFL — where everyone is good — Thomas know that there are no off days.

"All of those guys are talented," he said. " . . . So, we just have to be prepared. It’s a very challenging defensive line across the board.

"You have to be very specific in your technique every play. You can’t get lulled to sleep and revert to old habits. You have to make sure you have the same technique. The biggest thing for me is having different types of sets and approaches to guys, because if you do the same thing over and over, they’ll adjust to it."

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Giants took Thomas with the fourth overall pick. Through the first two weeks, he’s played every offensive snap. So far, the Giants coaching staff has been pleased with Thomas and the way he’s handled such elite pass rushers so early in his career.

"Every week, there’s going to be a stud just sitting there right up over him and he’s got to block him," said offensive line coach Marc Colombo Wednesday. "He’s done a good job of that so far. We’ve got to keep pushing and he’s going to keep seeing these guys, so, he’s capable of shutting down anybody he wants to.

"I like where he’s going right now, where he’s headed, [he] just has to clean up a few things."

Coach Joe Judge said that he already can see that Thomas’ future looks bright.

"Not everything has been perfect," Judge said Friday. "This guy is learning, but he’s really competing and he’s progressing. This guy has the ability to be a really good player in this league for some time."

And in the NFL, it is invaluable to have a long-tenured left tackle that can shut down the best defenders in the game.

Notes & quotes: Giants DB Adrian Colbert (quad) was listed as doubtful and DB Brandon Williams (groin) was listed as questionable . . . 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) and TE George Kittle (knee) won't play Sunday. Between the injury report and the injured reserve list, the 49ers will be without nine starters. Despite the large contingent of injured Niners, Giants safety Julian Love said they won’t be taking the defending NFC champions lightly, specifically starting quarterback Nick Mullens. "This is the National Football League, so backups aren’t bad players . . . We have to really dial in," Love said. "You know [Mullens] has it. We may not have been able to see it that much, but he’s a guy that can really throw the ball."