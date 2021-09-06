If Andrew Thomas was able to deflect pressure away from Daniel Jones the way Joe Judge deflected pressure away from Andrew Thomas, the Giants could be in a far better place with their offensive line.

Instead, Thomas’ concerning and far-from-confidence-inspiring performance against the Patriots in the preseason finale last week remains a source of concern for those who saw the second-year left tackle in action.

Judge said on Monday that it was not entirely Thomas’s fault.

"It’s funny, sometimes the assessments on the outside don’t really have the entire picture at hand and understanding of all the other 10 pieces," Judge said. "You have to take that with a grain of salt sometimes when you read certain things."

Judge would not go as far as to describe Thomas’ preseason game as good, however.

"Everyone can play better," he said. "I can coach better, the players can play better. That’s why we’re here practicing. If it was a finished product we’d just sit on the side and relax. We’re here to get better."

Thomas practiced on Monday after having his reps cut in Thursday’s practice. "I wouldn’t read too much into that," Judge said of Thomas not working with the starters – or anyone for that matter – late last week, citing his work load as a reason for the inactivity.

Veteran Nate Solder, who could see time at left or right tackle this season, said he offered Thomas advice following the shaky performance.

"There are highs in every game and there are lows in every game and I’ve been through both," Solder told Newsday last week. "You just keep trucking, one play at a time."

Solder added that he thinks Thomas is "doing wonderful" and "he has a bright future."

Judge did say that the element that gives him hope that Thomas and the offensive line will find their footing in the regular season is "the way they work and prepare every day."

"As a team we’re going to stand together," Judge said. "We’re going to come out today and get better. That’s all we can control."

The negative narrative around Thomas? They can only try to control that.

Notes & quotes: TEs Evan Engram and Kaden Smith were working on the side with trainers Monday, leaving Kyle Rudolph as the only healthy player at the position on the active roster (they also have three tight ends on the practice squad) … Judge said as of Monday afternoon it appeared none of the vaccinated players who were allowed to travel away from the facility during the three-day break tested positive for COVID-19 upon their return on Monday. Vaccinated players are tested once a week. Unvaccinated players were required to maintain their daily testing throughout the weekend … OL Billy Price cleared the COVID-19 protocols upon arrival in a trade with the Bengals and was practicing for the first time with the Giants on Monday.