New Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke primed for camp

Wink Martindale was a big fan of the Giants signing linebacker Bobby Okereke in free agency.

Asked if he can help the Giants find consistency at middle linebacker, Okereke said, “I just think I’m a good addition to the group. Obviously, just trying to push everybody and make it a very competitive group, competitive training camp. Hopefully we just can contribute to this team as best we can.”

He was more definitive about the Giants working in pads Tuesday for the first time in this camp.

“I’m excited,” Okereke said. “It’s only a day away, so here we come."

Shepard has day off

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard did not practice Monday as the Giants try to give him every opportunity to get back on the playing field after two season-ending injuries in back-to-back seasons.

He made his practice debut on Sunday.

“[He’s] down today,” coach Brian Daboll said Monday, “then we will just monitor it every day. After this first [practice], we wanted to give him a day off the next day.”

Shepard tore his Achilles in 2021 and his ACL last season. The 30-year-old Shepard is confident in his ability to make the Giants roster. His experience would be helpful as would his play, assuming he is healthy. But the Giants are going to be prudent.

Also Monday, tight end Darren Waller and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson had partial rest days, participating early in practice before sitting out the later team drills.

Jackson happy to help Banks, Hawkins

Giants cornerback Adoree’ Jackson is in his seventh NFL season.

But he remembers what it was like to be a rookie. And that’s why Jackson is so willing to help first-round draft pick Deonte Banks and sixth-rounder Tre Hawkins.

“It’s very helpful,” Banks said. “Me and Adoree’ have a good relationship going on and we’re starting to build it. He helps me with how I should play this route, or where I should line up – just certain things you need to know to play corner. For him to say he’s willing to help me, it’s love. It’s going to make us be a better duo.”

Said Hawkins: “Adoree’ is a very intelligent player. Everything he does, I ask him why he does it or what do you see, literally everything. So, it’s just the fact he’s an experienced player and I want to learn from somebody who has been in the league a long time, who is going to last in the league.”