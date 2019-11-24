CHICAGO — Maybe you forgot all the issues that cripple the Giants. Perhaps, because they had not played in two weeks thanks to the bye, you were lulled into the peaceful ignorance that comes from not watching them play. You may even have been optimistic enough to think that, during the time away, they might be able to address some of their shortcomings and fix some of their foibles.

And then came Sunday’s game against the Bears and it all came flooding back.

The bad football. The poor execution. The turnovers. And, of course, the losing.

The Giants dropped their seventh straight game, 19-14, to the Bears, sinking their record to 2-9. The five-point loss was made more painful by their two missed field goals and fumble inside their own 5 that led to a Bears' touchdown.

For the first time in Giants history, they will go through the months of October and November without a victory. Their next game is against the Packers on Dec. 1. The last time the Giants lost seven straight was in 2014.

The Giants seemed to have squandered their last hope early in the fourth quarter. Julian Love intercepted Mitchell Trubisky and returned it to midfield on the first play of the quarter. The Giants could not pick up a first down, though, and turned it over on downs after Daniel Jones hit Sterling Shepard for a gain of just 1 yard on fourth-and-4 with 12:58 left.

But the Giants closed to within 19-14 with 4:10 left when Jones hit Golden Tate for a 23-yard touchdown on fourth-and-18 to cap an 11-play, 97-yard drive. The defense posted a three-and-out and forced a punt, giving the Giants the ball at their 6 with 3:37 left and no timeouts remaining.

Jones hit Darius Slayton for a gain of 17 on fourth-and-4 from the 12 to keep the drive alive, but threw three straight incompletions after the two-minute warning to end the game.

The Giants had every right to be more in control of the game at halftime than they were with a precarious 7-3 lead. Jones hit tight end Kaden Smith for a 3-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter to go ahead 7-0, and then Aldrick Rosas missed two makeable field goals. The first, a 42-yard attempt preceded by an awful snap from Zak DeOssie, went wide right with 5:45 left in the half. The second, on a better snap and hold, went wide left from 43 yards out with 1:55 left.

The Bears kicked a 26-yard field goal with :08 left in the half to close to 7-3 at the break and received the second-half kickoff. They should have had to punt after Markus Golden sacked Trubisky on third-and-10 from the Giants’ 37, but a holding penalty against Janoris Jenkins gave the Bears an automatic first down. On the next play Trubisky hit Allen Robinson for a 32-yard touchdown and a 10-7 lead they would never relinquish.

After another field goal by the Bears, Jones was sacked from behind by Khalil Mack and coughed up his 14th fumble of the season. It was recovered by Nick Williams at the Giants' 3, and three plays later Trubisky ran it in for a 2-yard touchdown that made it 19-7 (the Bears initially went for two points and after a pair of penalties missed a 48-yard extra-point kick).