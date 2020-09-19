GIANTS (0-1) AT BEARS (1-0) Soldier Field, 1 p.m.

VITALS

Line: Bears by 5.5; O/U 42

TV: Ch. 2 (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis)

Radio: WFAN-660 (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross); Sirius 148; XM 385.

INJURY IMPACT

GIANTS

Out: DB Adrian Colbert (quad); Questionable: WR Golden Tate (hamstring), LB Carter Coughlin (hamstring)

BEARS

Questionable: LB Khalil Mack (knee), LB Robert Quinn (ankle).

FEATURED MATCHUP

Giants DB James Bradberry vs. Bears WR Allen Robinson

The Giants will have to figure out how to cover Robinson. Ideally their best cornerback, Bradberry, would always cover Robinson, but there may be times when Robinson is in the slot and rookie Darnay Holmes or a safety may have to do the job… just as they had to against JuJu Smith-Schuster last week. "To me, a corner is a corner," defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said. "It’s about the matchup, who do you want to put this guy on or near. Then, what’s the ripple effect throughout the secondary." Graham said a defense always has to have a plan for a top player like Robinson. "Hopefully the plan works out."

QUOTABLE

"You can’t blink, you can’t fall asleep."

— Joe Judge on the non-stop challenge of facing Bears edge rushers Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn

INTANGIBLES

This is a new Giants coaching staff, but there are plenty of current players who were on the field when the Giants faced the Bears last November. "The biggest thing that helps you from watching last year’s matchup is some of the ways [the Bears] really looked to isolate and attack guys who are still on the roster," Judge said. "You look at everything you can to gather as much knowledge and then try to form how you think they’re going to attack you and have a plan that fits that."

NUMBER, PLEASE

15: Giants on the opening day roster who weigh 300 pounds or more, the most in the NFL to start this season.