Turns out 2022 isn’t the Giants’ year either.

So far it’s actually been worse than the most previous ones, something that would have seemed difficult to accomplish. But the new year only led to new depths as they lost with yet another embarrassing display, this time 29-3 to the Bears at Soldier Field.

The result did little to dispel the growing notion that the Giants should dismantle every part of their organization once this season comes to an end next week against Washington. General manager Dave Gettleman already wasnot expected to return, but the team’s performances over the past three games may nudge ownership to make a move at head coach as well.

When he hired Joe Judge, John Mara said it was important to show the first-time head coach more patience than his two predecessors were afforded, both of them fired after just two seasons. Mara and co-owner Steve Tisch will now have to determine whether that patience has once again quickly reached its limits.

Sunday’s game certainly didn’t help Judge’s case for staying as the Giants dropped their fifth straight to fall to 4-12. It was the seventh straight road loss for the Giants. That the defeat came not to a playoff-bound team like the previous ones against Dallas and Philadelphia but a nothing-to-play-for team like themselves only amplified the awfulness of the product the Giants have become.

It was a game in which the Giants all but abandoned the pass, dropping back to throw on just 16 of their 52 offensive snaps and, with sacks factoring in, had a mind-boggling minus-10 passing yards. The side result was one of the more productive games for Saquon Barkley since he left the same stadium with a torn ACL in Week 2 of the 2020 season — he ran for 102 yards, including four carries on direct snaps when the Giants eschewed the quarterback position altogether — but that was barely enough to overcome the rest of the team’s glaring shortcomings, including four turnovers by quarterback Mike Glennon (two interceptions, two fumbles). Glennon completed only four of the 11 passes he was able to throw for 24 yards with a rating of 5.3.

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Things fell apart almost immediately. On the first play from scrimmage Glennon was sacked by an unblocked Trevis Gipson and fumbled. The Bears recovered it and on their first play David Montgomery scored on a 2-yard run to make it 7-0 just 18 seconds in. The Giants’ next possession ended with an interception by Glennon and led to a second short-field touchdown drive by the Bears, who were up 14-0 with only 6:54 expired.

The Giants got on the board in the second quarter with a Graham Gano 38-yard field goal — on a drive that saw nine straight runs— but the end of the first half was just as disastrous as the start of it. It began with a dropped interception by Logan Ryan in the end zone that allowed the Bears to kick a field goal with 1:01 left in the second quarter. On the ensuing kickoff Pharoh Cooper seemed to believe the ball would bounce into the end zone for a touchback, but it stopped at the 3 as a live ball. Cooper was able to recover it, but he was tackled at the 5.

The Giants went backward from there and eventually gave up a safety when Devontae Booker was tackled for a loss on second-and-14 from the 1. That made it 19-3 with 52 seconds left, but the Bears weren’t done. They still had time to drive for a 44-yard field goal as time expired to go up 22-3 at the half.

By the time the Giants touched the ball next the Bears were up 29-3 on another 2-yard touchdown run from Montgomery, this one at the end of an 11-play, 75-yard drive.