Daniel Jones wasn’t perfect.

That was inevitable. After his sterling debut in last week’s preseason opener, did you really think the rookie quarterback could go his whole career without ever throwing an incomplete pass or making a mistake? Unrealistic expectations to the absurd degree, of course.

It also may have been somewhat fortuitous. It allowed Jones to show a talent that might otherwise have gone unrecognized, one which certainly comes in handy for every NFL quarterback. That’s the ability to bounce back from adversity.

One of the many things the Giants love about Jones is his skill at shaking off bad plays and moving on. They could have done without so many of those bad plays in Friday night’s game against the Backup Bears, of course, but he was able to demonstrate his resiliency after a squirmy stretch of football that included three straight incompletions, two lost fumbles and three scoreless possessions.

He rebounded from those gaffes to lead the Giants on two scoring drives to close out the first half. On his fourth drive he brought the Giants to a field goal and a 10-3 lead by going 4-for-4 for 42 yards, including a 27-yarder to Brittan Golden. Then, after a safety by the Bears, Jones again went 4-for-4, this time for 56 yards including a 15-yard touchdown to T.J. Jones with 1:14 left in the second quarter for a 19-3 lead.

It was the second straight week that Jones threw a touchdown on his final pass of the game.

Jones finished the game 11-for-14 for 161 yards and a passer rating of 138.4.

Not perfect. But not too shabby either.

Almost parenthetically, Eli Manning started the game and led the Giants on a brisk touchdown drive. He was 4-for-4 for 42 yards, including a 8-yard touchdown throw to Bennie Fowler. But that’s what a 16-year veteran is supposed to do with a starting offensive line in front of him while the Bears hibernated their starting defense. Manning, the Giants have made fairly clear, will be their starting quarterback to begin this season.

The preseason, therefore, is about evaluating the readiness of Jones.

Jones’ best pass of the game came on his first drive, the second of the game for the Giants. He dropped back in the pocket, saw receiver Cody Latimer streaking down the left sideline, and flung a strong pass that Latimer was able to high-point and catch for a 40-yard gain. Jones put the ball exactly where it needed to be, when it needed to arrive, and it was his third straight completion to begin the game.

The next snap, however, he fumbled the football while stepping away from the exchange under center and gave it to the Bears. The rookie looked every bit like a rookie.

That began a mini avalanche of bad football for Jones. He threw three straight incomplete passes over the next two possessions (although one was clearly dropped) and then fumbled again. This time he was caught holding the ball too low and too casually and Bears linebacker James Vaughters swooped in and stripped it from his grip.

It’ll be one of the many plays that the Giants will show to Jones on video in the coming days and hope he learns from. It also allowed them to learn something about Jones, though.

That even if he loses control of the football once in a while, he won’t lose control of the football game.

If and when he becomes the starter for the Giants, that will serve him well. Because his career will have fumbles and incompletions. It will have interceptions and losses.

The key will be his response to them. If he can respond to his inevitable struggles the way he did on Friday night, there might just be more good than bad in his future.

Notes & quotes: The Giants rested RB Saquon Barkley, WR Sterling Shepard and TE Evan Engram, all offensive starters. Shepard is the only one of the group who is dealing with an injury (thumb) … CB Antonio Hamilton left the game with a groin injury in the first half. Hamilton started in place of DeAndre Baker (knee) … Rookie Ryan Connelly started at ILB in place of Alec Ogletree (calf) … Rookie LB Oshane Ximines registered his first sack in the second quarter.