Golden Tate is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Bears, but one player has been talking as if there is no question he’ll be on the field.

"It’s definitely really good to get Golden back in there," tight end Evan Engram said. "He’s a great player, a good veteran player, makes big plays week in and week out. He made a lot of big plays for us last year. It’ll be good to get him back out there with us and have a full force offense to go compete."

Engram may have just been speaking out of optimism rather than certainty. Whatever the case, it’s certainly true that the 11-year veteran receiver, who hurt his hamstring late in training camp, is much closer to playing in this game than last week, when he was also listed as questionable but scratched on gameday. He flew to Chicago with the team on Saturday.

Playing there is not a sure thing, though.

"We’ll take a look at him and see how he looks in practice," Joe Judge, who makes the final decision, said before Friday’s workout. "But he’s been working hard with the trainers and has progressed nicely."

Last year, his first with the Giants, Tate caught 49 passes for 676 yards and six touchdowns. He was suspended for the first four games and played in just 11 that season.

If Tate does play, it will mark the first time in Daniel Jones’ career that he will have a full cast of his top targets in any single game. He has started 13 previous games but has yet to play a snap with Tate, Sterling Shepard, Evan Engram and Saquon Barkley all on the field with him at the same time.

"I know Golden is working to get back and I think he’ll be back when he’s healthy, so I’m looking forward to it," Jones said. "We’ve got a lot of guys who can make plays."

Having all of them at once? That would be a welcome development.