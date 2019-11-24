TODAY'S PAPER
The Giants fell to 2-9 with a 19-14 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jonesescapes the grasp of Chicago
Credit: AP/Paul Sancya

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones escapes the grasp of Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack during the second half in Chicago on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Giants wide receiver Golden Tate makes a catch
Credit: AP/Paul Sancya

Giants wide receiver Golden Tate makes a catch for a touchdown over Chicago Bears cornerback Buster Skrine during the second half in Chicago on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley flips over Chicago
Credit: AP/Charles Rex Arbogast

Giants running back Saquon Barkley flips over Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller during the second half in Chicago on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Giants outside linebacker Alec Ogletree celebrates an interception
Credit: AP/Paul Sancya

Giants outside linebacker Alec Ogletree celebrates an interception with defensive back Corey Ballentine, left, and outside linebacker Deone Bucannon during the first half against the Chicago Bears in Chicago on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky runs in for
Credit: AP/Charles Rex Arbogast

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky runs in for a touchdown behind Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins during the second half in Chicago on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery pushes off
Credit: AP/Paul Sancya

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery pushes off Giants defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson and outside linebacker Alec Ogletree during the first half in Chicago on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Giants defensive back Corey Ballentine tries to strip
Credit: AP/Paul Sancya

Giants defensive back Corey Ballentine tries to strip the ball from Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson on his way to a Bears touchdown during the second half in Chicago on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack forces a fumble
Credit: AP/Charles Rex Arbogast

Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack forces a fumble by Giants quarterback Daniel Jones during the second half in Chicago on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Giants outside linebacker Alec Ogletree intercepts a pass
Credit: AP/Paul Sancya

Giants outside linebacker Alec Ogletree intercepts a pass in the end zone during the first half against the Chicago Bears in Chicago on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky celebrates a touchdown
Credit: AP/Charles Rex Arbogast

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky celebrates a touchdown behind Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins during the second half in Chicago on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky looks to throw
Credit: AP/Charles Rex Arbogast

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky looks to throw against the Giants during the first half in Chicago on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen, center left,
Credit: AP/Paul Sancya

Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen, center left, is tackled by Giants outside linebacker Deone Bucannon, center right, during the first half in Chicago on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones throws against the Chicago
Credit: AP/Paul Sancya

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones throws against the Chicago Bears during the first half in Chicago on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson celebrates his
Credit: AP/Charles Rex Arbogast

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson celebrates his touchdown with Jesper Horsted during the second half against the Giants in Chicago on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Giants tight end Kaden Smith runs in for
Credit: AP/Paul Sancya

Giants tight end Kaden Smith runs in for a touchdown in front of Chicago Bears strong safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix during the first half in Chicago on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur stands on the
Credit: AP/Charles Rex Arbogast

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur stands on the sideline during the first half against the Chicago Bears in Chicago on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Giants defensive back Corey Ballentine tries to strip
Credit: AP/Charles Rex Arbogast

Giants defensive back Corey Ballentine tries to strip the ball from Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson, who is on his way to a Bears touchdown, during the second half in Chicago on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Nick Williams recovers a
Credit: AP/Charles Rex Arbogast

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Nick Williams recovers a fumble by Giants quarterback Daniel Jones during the second half in Chicago on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Giants cornerback Julian Love intercepts a pass intended
Credit: AP/Charles Rex Arbogast

Giants cornerback Julian Love intercepts a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims during the second half in Chicago on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Giants defensive back Corey Ballentine tries to strip
Credit: AP/Charles Rex Arbogast

Giants defensive back Corey Ballentine tries to strip the ball from Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson during the second half in Chicago on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen looks to
Credit: AP/Paul Sancya

Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen looks to get past Giants cornerback Deandre Baker during the first half in Chicago on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Giants tight end Kaden Smith celebrates a touchdown
Credit: AP/Paul Sancya

Giants tight end Kaden Smith celebrates a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the first half in Chicago on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard pushes off Chicago
Credit: AP/Paul Sancya

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard pushes off Chicago Bears strong safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix after a catch during the first half in Chicago on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy stands on
Credit: AP/Paul Sancya

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy stands on the sideline during the first half against the Giants in Chicago on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Giants cornerback Julian Love is tacked by Chicago
Credit: AP/Charles Rex Arbogast

Giants cornerback Julian Love is tacked by Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery after an interception during the second half in Chicago on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Giants wide receiver Golden Tate is tacked by
Credit: AP/Paul Sancya

Giants wide receiver Golden Tate is tacked by Chicago Bears Cordarrelle Patterson on a punt return during the first half in Chicago on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

