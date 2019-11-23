Giants at Bears: Gameday details, injury updates and featured matchup

VITALS

Line: Bears by 6; O/U 40

TV: Ch. 5 (Thom Brennaman, Chris Spielman)

Radio: WFAN-660 AM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross); Sirius 138; XM 387

INJURY UPDATE

GIANTS: OUT: TE Evan Engram (foot), TE Rhett Ellison (concussion).BEARS OUT: TE Adam Shaheen (foot), LB Danny Trevathan (elbow). QUESTIONABLE: LB Isaiah Irving (quad).

FEATURE MATCHUP

The Bears’ pass-rushing duo of Khalil Mack and Leonard Floyd have not been as statistically dominant as they were a year ago (8.5 sacks combined so far) because of the “special attention” teams give them. So even the Giants with their banged-up protection might be able to scheme their way around them. “We’ve watched the tape and we’ve seen all along that teams have a plan to try to negate the impact of those players, who are very, very good players,” Pat Shurmur said. “That’s just the tactics that are involved with playing the game.” The Giants figure to have both of their starting tackles back on the field, Nate Solder and Mike Remmers, but will be without their top two tight ends to pitch in. “There are times when guys are going to have to block them one-on-one,” Shurmur said. “Obviously they’re tough matchups on the edges for whoever is blocking.”

QUOTABLE

“It’s time for us to go out and get a victory.” – Shurmur on the Giants. It has been 56 days (((as of Sunday))) since they last won a game, beating Washington on Sept. 29.

INTANGIBLES

It may seem like Saquon Barkley is less of a factor in the passing game this season than last, but the running back is averaging just one catch less per game than when he led the team with 91 receptions as a rookie and is gaining just one-tenth of a yard less per catch. Part of the reason for the perceived dropoff if that unlike his predecessor, Eli Manning, who would routinely check down to the running back in 2018, Daniel Jones tends to “have his yes down the field a little bit more,” Pat Shurmur said. Still, the Giants would like to see Barkley have a larger role. Asked how much more he would like to get Barkley involved in the passing game, offensive coordinator Mike Shula nodded and said simply: “More.”

NUMBER, PLEASE

87: Years it had been since the Giants missed at least one PAT in three straight games before kicker Aldrick Rosas missed one in each of the last three Giants games