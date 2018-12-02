Three times the Bears were down to their final snap, and three times they either converted on fourth down or scored a touchdown to keep the game going. On the fourth try, the Giants’ defense finally came up with a stop.

Janoris Jenkins broke up a deep pass from Chase Daniel to Taylor Gabriel with 2:49 left in overtime to give the Giants a 30-27 victory over the Bears at MetLife Stadium.

Aldrick Rosas kicked a 44-yard field goal 4:03 into overtime to give the Giants a 30-27 lead. That gave the Bears one last possession to either win or extend the game.

Not that it should have come close to coming down to that. The Bears scored 10 points in the final 1:49 of regulation to send the game into overtime.

Cody Parkey kicked a 21-yard field goal with 1:13 left to make it 27-20 and the Bears recovered an onside kick. They converted a fourth-and-3 to reach the Giants’ 9 with 11 seconds left – Tarik Cohen caught the deep pass over Landon Collins -- and B.W. Webb was flagged for pass interference in the end zone with three seconds left. That set up one play from the 1 for the Bears to score a game-tying touchdown. They did, on a Philly Special-type play with running back Cohen hitting Anthony Miller with no time remaining in regulation. The extra point sent the game to overtime.

The win improved the Giants’ record to 4-8, securing mathematical improvement over last year’s three-win season. It also kept their minuscule hopes of winning the NFC East alive for a little longer. Had the Giants lost, they would have been eliminated from contention in that race.

And as long as there is a chance, it’s unlikely the Giants will have anyone else but Eli Manning at quarterback.

Manning was the second-best passer on the field for the Giants on Sunday, but that might have helped secure his standing as the team’s starter for a little while longer.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The day began with a feeling that the future was creeping up on Manning. Rookie Kyle Lauletta was named the backup quarterback for the first time this season, a step that seemed to indicate the possibility of Manning being replaced. After a poorly played first half, it seemed like such a change could be warranted and even imminent.

It was, in fact, someone other than Manning who threw the first touchdown pass of the game for the Giants and gave them their first offensive visit to the end zone. It was Odell Beckham Jr. who infused life into a dreary-looking performance.

The Giants opened the second half with three runs by Saquon Barkley and then an option pass from Beckham to Russell Shepard for a 49-yard touchdown that gave them a 17-14 lead. Beckham took a flip from Manning on an end-around, came to a stop, stepped up toward the line of scrimmage, and chucked a spiral to a wide-open Shepard. It was the second touchdown pass of the season for Beckham, who hit Barkley for one in Carolina.

The Giants opened the game with a defensive bang. Alex Ogletree intercepted Daniel on the second play of the game and returned it 8 yards for a touchdown. Those were the only Giants points for the majority of the first half, as Manning looked awful, completing just 7 of 17 passes for 73 yards and an interception and a passer rating of 29.8. The drumbeat for Lauletta to play was practically audible.

But two young players bought Manning some more time late in the second quarter. Barkley ripped off a 22-yard run on third-and-23 from the Giants' 30, juking and slicing his way through the Chicago defense, and going out of bounds with six seconds remaining in the half. Manning hit Rhett Ellison to convert the fourth down (Ellison got out of bounds with one second left) and set up a 57-yard field goal by Rosas as time expired. It was a career-long kick for Rosas and cut the Bears’ lead to 14-10.

The Giants’ offense was rejuvenated after the Beckham pass and drove 60 yards on their next possession. A pass interference penalty against former Giant Prince Amukamara in the end zone while covering Beckham gave the Giants first-and-goal at the 1. Barkley ran twice for no yardage and Manning threw an incompletion to Ellison. The Giants kept the offense on the field for fourth down and when the Bears blitzed Manning he had to loft a pass into the end zone. Beckham, who was uncovered, ran under it and caught the touchdown to make it 24-14 with 3:58 left in the third.