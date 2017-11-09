A day after two anonymous Giants players were quoted in an ESPN report saying that Ben McAdoo had lost the team and that players have quit on him, some of the most prominent names on the roster disputed the idea.

“I don’t understand why anybody would think coach McAdoo has lost the locker room,” DT Damon Harrison said on Thursday. “That’s false.”

Added cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: “I still see guys practicing hard, paying attention, taking notes in meetings. If you lose the locker room, you ain’t gonna do that. I was in a similar situation down in Philly. It was tough times down there. I definitely don’t feel like the locker room is lost.”

McAdoo said he did not take time to talk about the report with the team.

“What report? Anonymous quotes?” he asked. “I don’t know who to address it with. There’s no name on the quote so to me there’s nothing to address. Let’s get some names on the quotes and I’ll find out who I need to help and then I’ll help him.”

McAdoo stressed that he has an open-door policy, and noted that he has had conversations with several players over the last few weeks regarding their dissatisfaction on any number of topics.

That the quotes were anonymous seemed to rankle the players more than their content.

“Who ever said it, is a coward,” Harrison said. “Flat out. I mean, if you’re not man enough to put your name behind something that you feel . . . We could have talked it out if you feel that way, it could have went differently, but point blank, whoever said that is a coward.”

“Put your name on your work, man,” offensive lineman Justin Pugh said. “If you’re gonna say something, don’t be scared. If you want to say something, don’t go behind closed doors. Put your name on your work. That’s how I feel about it. If I’m gonna talk the talk about someone, I’m gonna say it to their face. I’m not gonna go behind back channels and say it.”

The report left some players acting as amateur sleuths.

“We’re all curious to know, but at the same time, if you’re going to sit down behind closed doors and not bring yourself out, we know what kind of man you are,” safety Landon Collins said. “The stuff that was said came from the defensive room, so we kind of pinpointed what room it came out of. Just asking the guy to come forward. We’ll figure it out sooner or later.”

Said defensive captain Jonathan Casillas: “You try to figure it out, but what are you going to do, ask around? I don’t know.”

He then raised his hand and said, loudly, “It wasn’t me!”

McAdoo said it could have been anyone.

“Anonymous quotes can come from a lot of different places,” he said. “It may not come from the 53. I’m not doubting. I’m saying I don’t know who it’s coming from. If I know who it’s coming from, I can address it.”

It clearly came from at least two people. Maybe players who were on the field Sunday in the 51-17 loss to the Rams. Maybe players who will be on the field this week against the 49ers.

“It’s just two people,” Collins said. “That doesn’t bother us. We’ve got a 53-man roster. It doesn’t bother us at all . . . As I talk to my guys and go on the field, we work every day, we work to compete, we work to get things right and to compete on Sunday and be the best team on Sundays.”

Could it be somebody playing next to Collins?

“That’s different,” he said. “Until you figure out who it is, it is what it is. That’s how he feels, but he’s still got to play for this team. He’s still got to work. It is what it is.”

Casillas was more direct.

“Everybody who is out there on the field with me, the other 10 guys, they have to be all in,” he said. “If one of those guys in this locker room ain’t all in, then I don’t want to play with him. I don’t know who it is, I have no idea who it is.”

For now, the report seems to have united the majority of Giants’ locker room rather than shredded it. Sunday against the 49ers will be the big test of that newfound unity.

“You go out there and get embarrassed again, something ain’t right,” Rodgers-Cromartie said of the upcoming game. “Then you start asking questions about where are we here mentally. When something like that [51-17 loss] happens, man, if we don’t go out and fly around and fight, then there’s something wrong.”