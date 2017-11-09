This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Ben McAdoo addresses Giants players’ anonymous gripes

Coach says he doesn’t mind their complaints about him.

Giants head coach Ben McAdoo looks on during a game against the Seahawks at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 22, 2017. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello

By Tom Rock  tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Ben McAdoo addressed a number of the topics and complaints cited by anonymous players in ESPN’s report that was published Wednesday. Among them:

He fines players too much. “I don’t fine players, players fine themselves,” McAdoo said. “We have rules in place, the standards aren’t going to change. We’re going to hold guys accountable. I don’t fine players, they fine themselves.”

He said the rules are the same as last year.

Giants angered by anonymous rips of McAdoo

Players united in criticism of teammates who wouldn’t attach their names to quotes.

His Saturday practices are too arduous. “Some guys like it, some guys don’t,” he said. “There’s a philosophy to it. I believe in it. . . . Touching a little bit of speed the day before the game will get you ready to ignite and get the energy and the speed going on Sundays.”

McAdoo said the Giants have had “Launch Days” on Saturdays for the past three years, going back to Tom Coughlin’s final season. “We’re on the field usually 48 to 53 minutes” at 80-percent speed, he said.

He does not relate to the players. “I’m not sure what they’re referring to,” he said. “I don’t have anything to add to that, other than I have an open-door policy. If there’s anything that needs to be discussed, we can discuss it.”

To some extent, McAdoo even seemed pleased that players have gripes (even if he’d prefer they be discussed with him and not reporters). He’s the boss, and it’s his job to make the rules, not for their enjoyment but for the betterment of the team.

“I don’t take things personally in this business,” he said. “If you’ve got a (complaint), I can understand that, because if you don’t, I’m not doing it right.”

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

