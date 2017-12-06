Dalvin Tomlinson slept through the revolution.

The rookie defensive tackle, like a lot of his teammates, was catching up on lost slumber from the long overnight flight home on Monday when news broke that his head coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese had been fired by the Giants. It wasn’t until he woke up a few hours after the announcement and saw all of the text messages on his phone that he learned of the changes.

“My phone was vibrating on the nightstand,” he said. “Pretty much everyone told me.”

Everyone but the Giants, oddly enough. There was never any internal announcement regarding the changes, no official word from John Mara or anyone left in the front office telling the players that there was a new interim head coach and interim general manager. They learned about the turnover the same way most Giants fans did: Through media reports.

“You just learn and you roll with the punches,” DT Jay Bromley said of the way news spread. “There was no group nothing. It was all pretty much through ESPN and social media. Just got it from there.”

It’s almost ridiculous to imagine a situation where a player could be so out of touch with the information cycles these days, but theoretically if one of the Giants had been able to ignore reports in the media and avoid their text messages, they could have walked into the building on Wednesday morning expecting McAdoo to be standing there ready to start the team meeting.

Some players almost pulled that off. Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie said he removes himself out of the position group text message chain when he is not working.

“It’s an off day,” he said. “I don’t really put my head to the streets like that . . . I was home chilling.”

So how did he find out about it? Like almost everyone else.

“Social media or somebody close to you texted you,” he said. “‘I heard about your head coach . . . ’ and you’re like, ‘What?’ I found out by somebody texting me and I left it like that. I had to come in with the mindset of changes.”

There was no goodbye, no final address from McAdoo. Some players said they texted him to thank him for his efforts.

The players showed up for work on Wednesday with a quarter of the season still remaining, with a home game against the Cowboys looming, and with a new man standing in front of them for their team meeting.

“Reality kind of set in today,” Tomlinson said. “It was kind of a different atmosphere. It was new for everyone.”