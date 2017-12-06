Ben McAdoo released a statement on Wednesday thanking the Giants organization for his time with the team, two days after he was fired as head coach.

“It was a privilege and an honor to serve as the head coach of the New York Giants and be a member of the organization for four years,” McAdoo said in a statement passed along by the team. “I thank the Mara family, the Tisch family, and Jerry Reese and Tom Coughlin for taking a chance on a first time offensive coordinator and enabling me to take an important step in my career. My family and I enjoyed every day of my tenure with the Giants, thanks in large part to the commitment of everybody in the organization.

“I particularly want to thank the entire coaching staff for their dedication and hard work. I would be remiss if I did not thank the support staff who are often underappreciated but vital to the success of any football team.

“Finally, I will always appreciate having had the chance to coach so many outstanding players. As I have said many times, they are men of talent, and I believe in their integrity and character. I wish them and the entire organization success in the future.”