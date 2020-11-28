TODAY'S PAPER
Giants activate Xavier McKinney, Tae Crowder and Graham Gano 

New York Giants linebacker Oshane Ximines (53) is

New York Giants linebacker Oshane Ximines (53) is blocked by New York Giants tight end Levine Toilolo (85) during training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, NJ, on Sunday, Aug 23, 2020. Credit: Brad Penner

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Xavier McKinney, Tae Crowder and Graham Gano were activated on Saturday in time for Sunday's game against the Bengals, but Oshane Ximines will require season-ending surgery for a torn right rotator cuff.

The moves bolster the defense with a pair of rookies who have been on injured reserve.

McKinney, a safety and second-round pick, will make his NFL debut on Sunday. He suffered a fractured foot late in training camp and required surgery.

Crowder, a seventh-round pick, suffered a hamstring injury against Washington last month. That was the same game in which he returned a fumble for a touchdown to give the Giants a fourth-quarter lead in their first victory of the season.

Gano, who has been successful on 21 of 22 field-goal attempts for the Giants this season, including 20 straight, was activated off reserve/COVID-19. He was placed on that list after testing positive for the coronavirus on Nov. 16. Kicker Ryan Santoso, who had spent the season on the Giants’ practice squad before being elevated to the active roster when Gano was diagnosed, remains active. The Giants could have both kickers on the field for the game.

Three other Giants remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list: offensive tackle Matt Peart, tight end Kaden Smith and wide receiver Dante Pettis. They will not play on Sunday.

Ximines was designated to return from injured reserve on Monday, but the shoulder injury he suffered in Week 4 of this season did not respond well to the activity. He will remain on injured reserve, joining fellow second-year edge rusher Lorenzo Carter, who tore his Achilles in Week 5.

The Giants also promoted rookie defensive end Niko Lalos as a standard practice squad elevation.

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

