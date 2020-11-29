The Giants will be playing meaningful games in December.

They may have to do it without their most meaningful player.

Daniel Jones left Sunday’s 19-17 victory over the Bengals in the third quarter after he appeared to injure his right hamstring on a 7-yard scramble. He remained in the game after the initial tweak but left two plays later when he was unable to push off his back leg on a pass attempt.

After Colt McCoy finished the drive (which ended with a go-ahead field goal from Graham Gano that made it 13-10), Jones tried once again to return. He lasted two more snaps before McCoy finished the game for him.

Jones remained on the sideline with McCoy in the game and while he was limping slightly did not appear to have any wrap or ice on the back of his right leg.

While the celebration for the win was muted by Jones’ injury, it did propel the Giants into first place in the NFC East. They and Washington are tied at 4-7, with the Giants ahead by virtue of their season sweep against the rival. Philadelphia (3-6-1) plays Seattle on Monday night and could reclaim the top spot by half a game with a win.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

It’s unclear if Jones will miss any games, in particular next week’s road game at Seattle. Last year Jones missed two starts because of an ankle sprain in December. Four of the Giants' next five games are against teams with winning records.

With their 34-year-old backup quarterback playing for the first time this season, the Giants had to rely on their defense to close out the game. They did with three takeaways.

Rookie defensive end Niko Lalos, activated from the practice squad for this game, came up with an interception on a pass batted away by fellow rookie Darnay Holmes to give the Giants the ball at the Bengals’ 40 with 32 seconds left in the third quarter. That set up another Gano field goal that made it 16-10 with 11:35 remaining.

Logan Ryan forced and recovered a fumble after a pass to Drew Sample (one of only 11 first downs for the Bengals) with 4:12 left. That set the Giants up at the Bengals’ 19 and allowed Gano to kick his fourth field goal of the game (and 24th straight) to put the Giants ahead 19-10 with 3:54 left.

The Bengals cut it to 19-17 with 2:33 left on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Brandon Allen to Tee Higgins after a questionable pass interference call against Holmes on the previous play. The Bengals got the ball back at midfield with just under a minute left needing only a field goal to win it, but Jabaal Sheard sacked and stripped the ball away from Allen and Leonard Williams recovered to seal the victory.

Jones was playing well before his injury. He finished 16-for-27 for 213 yards and ran for 19 yards on six carries. McCoy was 6-for-10 for 31 yards. Wayne Gallman scored the only Giants touchdown and ran for 94 yards on 24 carries.

The Bengals were able to stay in the game thanks to a 103-yard kickoff return by Brandon Wilson in the first quarter and a field goal that came after Evan Engram fumbled in the second quarter.