The Giants defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 25-23, in an NFL preseason matchup on Thursday in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Andrew Brown (93) forces a fumble by New York Giants quarterback Alex Tanney (3) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Cincinnati.

Wayne Gallman #22 of the New York Giants runs the ball downfield after making catch in the first quarter of the preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on August 22, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Wayne Gallman #22 of the New York Giants is tackled by Shawn Williams #36 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter of the preseason game at Paul Brown Stadium on August 22, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants calls a play in the first quarter of the preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on August 22, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Giovani Bernard #25 of the Cincinnati Bengals is tackled after catching a pass during the first quarter of the preseason game against the New York Giants at Paul Brown Stadium on August 22, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Rhett Ellison #85 of the New York Giants jukes past Tony McRae #29 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter of the preseason game at Paul Brown Stadium on August 22, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants throws the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on August 22, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Andy Dalton #14 of the Cincinnati Bengals throws the ball against the New York Giants at Paul Brown Stadium on August 22, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Rodney Anderson #33 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs with the ball against the New York Giants at Paul Brown Stadium on August 22, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Wayne Gallman Jr #22 of the New York Giants runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on August 22, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Wayne Gallman Jr #22 of the New York Giants runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on August 22, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

New York Giants wide receiver Alonzo Russell (84) celebrates his 2-point conversation during the second half of the team's NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Cincinnati.

New York Giants quarterback Kyle Lauletta throws a pass during the second half of the team's NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Cincinnati.