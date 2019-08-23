TODAY'S PAPER
The Giants defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 25-23, in an NFL preseason matchup on Thursday in Cincinnati. 

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Andrew Brown (93) forces
Photo Credit: AP/Gary Landers

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Andrew Brown (93) forces a fumble by New York Giants quarterback Alex Tanney (3) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Cincinnati. 

CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 22: Wayne Gallman #22
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Bobby Ellis

Wayne Gallman #22 of the New York Giants runs the ball downfield after making catch in the first quarter of the preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on August 22, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 22: Wayne Gallman #22
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Bobby Ellis

Wayne Gallman #22 of the New York Giants is tackled by Shawn Williams #36 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter of the preseason game at Paul Brown Stadium on August 22, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. 

CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 22: Eli Manning #10
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Bobby Ellis

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants calls a play in the first quarter of the preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on August 22, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. 

CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 22: Giovani Bernard #25
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Bobby Ellis

Giovani Bernard #25 of the Cincinnati Bengals is tackled after catching a pass during the first quarter of the preseason game against the New York Giants at Paul Brown Stadium on August 22, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 22: Rhett Ellison #85
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Bobby Ellis

Rhett Ellison #85 of the New York Giants jukes past Tony McRae #29 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter of the preseason game at Paul Brown Stadium on August 22, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. 

CINCINNATI, OHIO - AUGUST 22: Daniel Jones #8
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Andy Lyons

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants throws the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on August 22, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. 

CINCINNATI, OHIO - AUGUST 22: Andy Dalton #14
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Andy Lyons

Andy Dalton #14 of the Cincinnati Bengals throws the ball against the New York Giants at Paul Brown Stadium on August 22, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. 

CINCINNATI, OHIO - AUGUST 22: Rodney Anderson #33
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Andy Lyons

Rodney Anderson #33 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs with the ball against the New York Giants at Paul Brown Stadium on August 22, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

CINCINNATI, OHIO - AUGUST 22: Wayne Gallman Jr
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Andy Lyons

Wayne Gallman Jr #22 of the New York Giants runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on August 22, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

CINCINNATI, OHIO - AUGUST 22: Wayne Gallman Jr
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Andy Lyons

Wayne Gallman Jr #22 of the New York Giants runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on August 22, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

New York Giants wide receiver Alonzo Russell (84)
Photo Credit: AP/Gary Landers

New York Giants wide receiver Alonzo Russell (84) celebrates his 2-point conversation during the second half of the team's NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Cincinnati. 

New York Giants quarterback Kyle Lauletta throws a
Photo Credit: AP/Gary Landers

New York Giants quarterback Kyle Lauletta throws a pass during the second half of the team's NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI, OHIO - AUGUST 22: Eli Manning #10
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Andy Lyons

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants watches the action against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on August 22, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

