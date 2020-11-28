Sunday’s game

GIANTS (3-7) AT BENGALS (2-7-1)

PAUL BROWN STADIUM, 1 p.m.

VITALS

Line: Giants by 6; O/U 44

TV: Ch. 5 (Kevin Kugler, Chris Spielman)

Radio: WFAN-660 AM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross); Sirius 111; XM 346

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

INJURY UPDATE

Giants: QUESTIONABLE: CB Brandon Williams (ankle).

Bengals: DOUBTFUL: WR Mike Thomas (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: RB Giovani Bernard (concussion), CB Mackensie Alexander (hamstring), LB Markus Bailey (hamstring).

FEATURED MATCHUP

The Giants only have one player on the roster with more than three sacks this season (Leonard Williams with five) but they have still managed to put plenty of pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Their 25 sacks as a team are tied for 11th in the NFL. The Bengals, meanwhile, have allowed 36 sacks, second-most in the NFL. They also have a familiar name at right tackle in former Giant draft pick Bobby Hart.

"He’s grown up in this league," Bengals coach Zak Taylor said of Hart. "He probably came to New York as a young player and sometimes you need to get beat up a little bit, and you need a change of scenery, and Bobby, I’ve been really proud of the way he’s handled himself. He’s matured and been a big piece of the offensive line for us. We expect a lot out of Bobby down the stretch of this season."

QUOTABLE

"It’s ironic since it’s Iron Bowl week, but most of the Auburn players I’ve been fortunate enough to coach have all been tough dudes like Darius." – Joe Judge, a former Alabama assistant, grudgingly extolling the toughness of WR Darius Slayton and other Auburn products.

INTANGIBLES

The Giants have been underwhelming against backup quarterbacks this season, and they’ll be facing one on Sunday with Joe Burrow out for the season. Nick Mullens started for San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 3 and threw for 343 yards and a touchdown in a 49ers victory. On Oct. 11, Andy Dalton replaced the injured Dak Prescott and led the Cowboys on a pair of field goal drives in the last two minutes in Dallas’ 37-34 victory. Against Washington on Nov. 8, Alex Smith replaced another injured starter, Kyle Allen, and threw for 325 yards (although the Giants held on to win that one thanks to two late interceptions).

NUMBER, PLEASE

699: Regular-season wins for the Giants in their history. Their next victory will make them the third NFL franchise to reach 700, joining the Bears (774) and Packers (763). The Giants’ all-time regular-season record is 699-615-33.