Giants Gameday: Week 2 vs. Bills

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard at the start

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard at the start of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Ronald Martinez

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Sunday’s game

BILLS (1-0) AT GIANTS (0-1)

MetLife Stadium, 1 p.m.

VITALS

Line: Bills by 1 1/2; O/U 43 1/2

TV: Ch. 2 (Greg Gumbel, Trent Green)

Radio: WFAN-660 AM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross); Sirius 113; XM 232.

INJURY IMPACT

The Giants are already without WR Sterling Shepard (concussion) and are waiting to see if WR Cody Latimer (calf) is healthy enough to help fill his void. He’s listed as questionable.

FEATURE MATCHUP

The Giants' improved offensive line will have to figure out a way to keep rookie DL Ed Oliver from wrecking the game up front. He had just two tackles in the opener against the Jets, but his disruption was a big reason others were able to get to the quarterback for four sacks. The ninth overall pick in the draft isn’t the only defensive lineman the Giants will have to worry about. “They have a rotation there,” Pat Shurmur said. “They have what sometimes looks like a hockey line. They keep really about seven or eight guys fresh and going. But (Oliver) is doing a good job with the reps he gets.”

QUOTABLE

“There is always urgency. You have to understand the difference between stressing and forcing, and urgency.” – Eli Manning on bouncing back from opening loss

INTANGIBLES 

It’s the Giants’ home opener, not that that means a whole lot. They are 4-12 at MetLife stadium over the past two seasons. The Bills, meanwhile, have already won a game there this season. They beat the Jets in the building last week . . . in front of a very supportive crowd. “I want to thank Bills Mafia for showing out,” QB Josh Allen said. “In the fourth quarter, it did give us some momentum, it did allow us to feel that excitement and that momentum shifting in our direction.” If things sour quickly for the Giants in this one, MetLife could once again become a Mafia hangout.

NUMBER, PLEASE

2-22: Giants’ record in games since 1990 in which the defense records neither a sack nor a takeaway, including last week’s loss to the Cowboys.

