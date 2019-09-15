TODAY'S PAPER
The Giants hosted the Buffalo Bills in a Week 2 NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at MetLife Stadium.

Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills runs
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Devin Singletary of the Buffalo Bills runs in a second quarter touchdown against Deandre Baker of the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.

Eli Manning of the Giants looks on in
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Eli Manning of the Giants looks on in the first half against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Eli Manning of the Giants runs off the field after the first half against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.

Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Saquon Barkley of the Giants is tackled on a run in the first hal by Matt Milano of the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills looks to pass the ball against the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Eli Manning of the Giants looks to pass the ball against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills scramble
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills scramble out of the pocket against the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills looks to pass the ball against the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Eli Manning of the Giants looks on after throwing an interception late in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Eli Manning of the New York Giants throws a pass during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills runs
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills runs in a touchdown during the first quarter against Jabrill Peppers of the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Eli Manning of the Giants looks on in the first half against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills throws
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills throws a pass in the first half against the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Eli Manning of the Giants throws a pass during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.

Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Saquon Barkley of the Giants runs the ball to the end zone for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.

Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Saquon Barkley of the Giants celebrates his first quarter touchdown against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.

Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Saquon Barkley of the Giants runs the ball to the end zone for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.

Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Saquon Barkley of the Giants runs the ball in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.

Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Saquon Barkley of the Giants runs the ball in the first quarter against Levi Wallace of the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.

Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Saquon Barkley of the Giants runs the ball in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.

Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Saquon Barkley of the Giants runs the ball in the first quarter against Levi Wallace of the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.

Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Saquon Barkley of the Giants runs the ball in the first quarter against Levi Wallace of the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.

Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Saquon Barkley of the Giants runs the ball in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills scramble
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills scrambles out of the pocket against the  Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Eli Manning of the Giants looks to pass th ball against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.

Sequin Barkley #26 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Saquon Barkley of the Giants celebrates after scoring a first quarter touchdown against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.

Sequin Barkley #26 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Saquon Barkley of the Giants runs the ball in for a first quarter touchdown against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.

