The Giants have a new quarterback … for their defense.

Inside linebacker Blake Martinez, a free agent who led the Packers in tackles each of the last three seasons, agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Giants, a source confirmed. NFL Network reported the agreement overnight. The contract will become official at some point after the start of the league year on Wednesday when Martinez can take his physical.

New Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham undoubtedly hand-picked Martinez to be his on-field liaison. In 2018, Graham was the linebackers coach and defensive run game coordinator for the Packers. That season Martinez posted 144 tackles and 5 sacks for Green Bay. He is coming off a 2019 season in which he had a career-high 155 tackles.

The one area where the 6-2, 237-pound Martinez is thought to struggle is pass coverage. His signing with the Giants, though, could be an indication that they intend to select Clemson’s multi-purpose linebacker Isaiah Simmons with the fourth overall pick in the upcoming draft.

Martinez will almost certainly take over the job as signal-caller and traffic cop on the defense, a role that Alec Ogletree filled for the past two seasons. The Giants waived Ogletree, a two-time captain for the team, earlier this offseason, leaving a big hole in the middle of a defense that was riddled with them.

The Giants re-signed veteran linebacker David Mayo prior to the start of free agency and are hoping that Ryan Connolly can return from a torn ACL after a promising but abbreviated rookie season. Martinez, though, gives them a player who has produced for winning teams, knows Graham and his philosophies, and should help to improve the run defense.