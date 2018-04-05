James Bettcher made it clear that traditional 4-3 defensive ends can flourish in his scheme as an outside linebacker.

“Look at Markus Golden who came out of college in Missouri as a 4-3 defensive end who had his hand in the ground,” the Giants’ defensive coordinator said on Wednesday, recalling the Cardinals’ second-round pick in 2015. “Comes out and two years later has double-digit sacks in this scheme. You talk about Chandler Jones who was in New England as a 4-3 defensive end and came to this scheme. It’s just like anything else, there are new things you have to learn, but it’s still playing football. It’s still rushing off the edge.”

He also spoke about Dwight Freeney and John Abraham, long-time 4-3 ends who flourished in the 3-4 base scheme later in their careers.

“They all loved it because they got to do a little bit of everything,” he said. “They weren’t one-trick ponies.”

Enter Bradley Chubb, the defensive end from North Carolina State who is visiting the Giants on Thursday. Chubb played as a 4-3 end in college and is one of the most enticing defensive players available in the upcoming draft. In fact, he could be in play for the Giants with the No. 2 overall pick.

Bettcher chose to playfully hide any excitement he has over that possibility.

“Who?” he said with a wide grin when asked about Chubb. “I don’t know who you’re talking about.”

The Giants could use a productive edge rusher such as Chubb, especially after trading Jason Pierre-Paul last month. They may or may not select Chubb in the first round of this year’s draft, but it’s clear from Bettcher’s messages that his having played in a 4-3 scheme throughout college will not rule him out. Chubb does have some experience playing in space and dropping in pass coverage, but he is known more for attacking quarterbacks. Whichever team he lands on undoubtedly will want him to continue that mindset. If it’s the Giants, he may be asked to do more.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Bettcher has been able to convert others, he surely believes he can do the same for Chubb.

If he’s given the chance.