SportsFootballGiants

Week 1: Giants vs. Broncos

Scenes from the Giants' Week 1 matchup with the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at MetLife Stadium.

Credit: Jim McIsaac

Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants prepares for a game against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 12, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Credit: Jim McIsaac

Head coach Joe Judge and Nate Solder #76 of the New York Giants prepare for a game against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 12, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Credit: Jim McIsaac

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants prepares for a game against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 12, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Credit: Jim McIsaac

Saquon Barkley #26 and Xavier McKinney #29 of the New York Giants prepare for a game against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 12, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Credit: Jim McIsaac

Justin Tuck attends the a game between the New York Giants and the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 12, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Credit: Jim McIsaac

Fans cheer during the first half of a game between the New York Giants and the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 12, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Credit: Jim McIsaac

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants calls a play during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 12, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Credit: Jim McIsaac

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants throws a pass against Shelby Harris #96 of the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 12, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Credit: Jim McIsaac

Darius Slayton #86 of the New York Giants hauls in a catch during the first quarter against Kyle Fuller #23 of the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 12, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Credit: Jim McIsaac

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants throws a pass during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 12, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Credit: Jim McIsaac

Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants runs the ball during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 12, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Credit: Jim McIsaac

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants throws a pass during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 12, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Credit: Jim McIsaac

Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants runs the ball during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 12, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Credit: Jim McIsaac

Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants runs the ball during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 12, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Credit: Jim McIsaac

Sterling Shepard #3 of the New York Giants runs a reception past Pat Surtain II #2 of the Denver Broncos for a touchdown during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 12, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

