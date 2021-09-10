TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
SportsFootballGiants

Giants vs. Broncos Week 1 preview: Everything you need to know for gameday

Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay runs a route

Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay runs a route during training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on July 28. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print

VITALS

Line: Broncos by 2.5; O/U 41.5

TV: Fox (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Lindsay Czarniak)

Radio: WFAN-660 AM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross). Sirius137; XM 228

QUOTABLE

"Yeah, man, it’s tough. That’s why I haven’t shaved."

– Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, after listing all of the Broncos' offensive weapons.

INTANGIBLES

The Giants open the season at home for the third time in the past four seasons, but they haven’t won such a game since 2010, their first season at MetLife Stadium. They beat the Panthers that day, 31-18. The Giants have won just one of their last 10 regular season openers. The Broncos have lost their last two season-openers, but their overall 39-21-1 record in Week 1 is tied with Dallas for the best winning percentage (.639) in the NFL.

FANTASY PLAY

Melvin Gordon/Javonte Williams, Broncos RBs: The Giants averaged 24.64 points allowed to running backs last season, ninth-most in the NFL. Gordon and Williams likely will be in a timeshare, but they each should get plenty of touches in an offense that ran the ball 42.9 percent of the time last season (12th-most in the NFL). — Nick Klopsis

NUMBER, PLEASE

16.7: Yards per reception for Kenny Golladay from 2018-20, most among players with at least 150 catches. The Giants last year averaged 10.4 as a team, ranked 27th in the category.

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

New York Sports

Gio Urshela of the Yankees looks on after
Lennon: Humiliating performance for Yankees in Subway Series loss to Mets
Gary Sanchez of the Yankees reacts after flying
Yankees embarrass themselves in seventh straight loss
Francisco Lindor and Javier Baez of the Mets
Mets look like a playoff team in Subway Series rout of Yankees
The Jets' Zach Wilson warms up before an
Jets vs. Panthers preview: Everything you need to know
Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole looks on from the
Cole feels ready to pitch, likely will start Tuesday
Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard visit FDNY Engine 325,
Syndergaard hopeful he can return this season
Didn’t find what you were looking for?