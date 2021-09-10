VITALS

Line: Broncos by 2.5; O/U 41.5

TV: Fox (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Lindsay Czarniak)

Radio: WFAN-660 AM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross). Sirius137; XM 228

QUOTABLE

"Yeah, man, it’s tough. That’s why I haven’t shaved."

– Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, after listing all of the Broncos' offensive weapons.

INTANGIBLES

The Giants open the season at home for the third time in the past four seasons, but they haven’t won such a game since 2010, their first season at MetLife Stadium. They beat the Panthers that day, 31-18. The Giants have won just one of their last 10 regular season openers. The Broncos have lost their last two season-openers, but their overall 39-21-1 record in Week 1 is tied with Dallas for the best winning percentage (.639) in the NFL.

FANTASY PLAY

Melvin Gordon/Javonte Williams, Broncos RBs: The Giants averaged 24.64 points allowed to running backs last season, ninth-most in the NFL. Gordon and Williams likely will be in a timeshare, but they each should get plenty of touches in an offense that ran the ball 42.9 percent of the time last season (12th-most in the NFL). — Nick Klopsis

NUMBER, PLEASE

16.7: Yards per reception for Kenny Golladay from 2018-20, most among players with at least 150 catches. The Giants last year averaged 10.4 as a team, ranked 27th in the category.