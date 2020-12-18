BROWNS (9-4) AT GIANTS (5-8), METLIFE STADIUM, 8:20 p.m.

VITALS

Line: Cleveland -6 O/U: 44 1/2

TV: Ch. 4

Radio: WFAN-660 AM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross); Sirius 88, XM 225

INJURY IMPACT

GIANTS

OUT: CB James Bradberry (COVID-19), DB Darnay Holes (knee); QUESTONABLE: QB Daniel Jones (hamstring, ankle), TE Evan Engram (calf), G Kevin Zeitler (shoulder), TE Kaden Smith (knee).

CLEVELAND

OUT: G Wyatt Teller (ankle), S Andrew Sendejo (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: WR KhaDarel Hodge (hamstring), TE Austin Hooper (neck), CB Kevin Johnson (groin), TE David Njoku (knee), CB Denzel Ward (calf).

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

FEATURED MATCHUP

After having faced Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray in back-to-back weeks, you’d think the Giants would be unimpressed in the face of a mobile quarterback. Baker Mayfield, though, brings yet another challenge to the Giants in that regard. "One thing he does that’s really fun to watch, and you want to eliminate that fun element when you’re playing him, but when he’s really condensed in the pocket, he finds those small seams," Joe Judge said. "A lot of quarterbacks who you say are mobile quarterbacks rely on just losing ground and gaining the edge and really using their speed. I think this guy does a great job of playing freeze tag in a phone booth and coming out the winner. He really squeaks his way out, extends the play, and he can either run the ball vertically or throw it down the field."

QUOTABLE

"I don’t know how good my Christmas is going to be."

– Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on facing the Browns this Sunday and the Ravens next week after those two teams combined to score 89 points with nine rushing touchdowns on Monday night.

INTANGIBLES

After three straight games in which they have made mistakes that led to opponents scoring points, the Giants’ special teams will be critical against the Browns. "On special teams, everything is a one-play situation, a one-play scenario," said Judge, a former special teams coordinator with the Patriots. "There is no second down on special teams. You go out there and you have one chance to operate and execute. We have to make sure we make the most of our opportunities."

NUMBER, PLEASE

1,399: Regular and postseason games played by the Giants heading into this 1,400th contest in their history. Their record is 725-641-33.

13-18: Giants record since 1990 when playing an opponent that played the previous Monday night. Earlier this month, they beat a Seahawks team that had played just six days earlier.