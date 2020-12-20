For most of this season the Giants have had a very simple philosophy.

They’ve tried to hang around in games, stay close enough to their opponents to boil the contests down to key fourth-quarter plays, and attempt to take advantage of those late turning points. There were times when that thinking worked, and plenty of times, especially early on, when they were burned by it.

On Sunday night against the Browns, though, that gameplan wasn’t going to work.

Head coach Joe Judge, playing shorthanded on defense, and without starting quarterback Daniel Jones and play-caller Jason Garrett on offense, recognized he needed to be more aggressive early on. He turned into a bit of a gambler, pushing for early touchdowns instead of field goals.

He and the Giants busted. By the time the fourth quarter showed up, the Giants were broke.

The Browns beat the Giants, 20-6, as Baker Mayfield picked apart their zone coverage completing 27 of 32 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns and leading the Browns on a pair of 95-yard touchdown drives.

Backup quarterback Colt McCoy was not awful for the Giants (19 of 31, 221 yards). He did not have a turnover and was not sacked until the final minute of the game. But it was not nearly enough to overcome the Browns’ long drives and ball-control offense, nor the points the Giants left on the field early that hung over them like Dickensian holiday haunters.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Cleveland is 10-4.

That Giants plan to hang around until the end? It’s also what the Giants (5-9) are doing in the NFC East. The next two weeks will determine how that plays out for them . . . and the three other teams in the division.

A win Sunday would have pushed the Giants into a first-place tie with Washington in the NFC East. Instead, the loss kept them a game behind Washington and tied with Dallas with two games remaining. One of those games is a Week 17 meeting with Dallas. The Eagles are also alive in the division race, a game and a half behind Washington.

The Giants face the Ravens in Week 16.

Knowing their defense was not as formidable as it normally is with starting cornerback James Bradberry sidelined by an encounter with a chiropractor who had tested positive for COVID-19, and aware that the Browns had scored 83 points in their previous two games, the Giants knew they needed touchdowns to stay in the game. It led to them taking some offensive risks deep in the red zone.

They felt they needed sixes and not threes, but inside the 10 twice in the first half they came away with neither. They became the first team with two first-half turnovers on downs inside the 10 since 2006.

On their first drive they reached the 8 and on fourth-down sent their field goal unit onto the field … but with no intention of kicking. Instead the Giants spread the field with their specialists still out there and snapped the ball to holder/punter Riley Dixon. He threw a high pass into the end zone for center Nick Gates — who was triple-covered! — and it fell incomplete.

The next time they were that close to the goal line they were trailing 7-3, having given up a 2-yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield to tight end Austin Hooper. The Giants responded by driving to the 5 where they faced fourth-and-1. Instead of trickery they went with power on this attempt, handing off to Wayne Gallman, who was stopped short of the first down.

The Browns then marched 95 yards down the field and scored on another 2-yard touchdown pass from Mayfield, this time to Jarvis Landry, to go up 13-3 with 21 seconds left in the half (a taunting flag on Landry after the score made the extra-point kick a 48-yarder and Cody Parkey hit the right upright).

The Browns drove from their own five a second time in the game before running back Nick Chubb scored on a run from the 1 to give the Browns a 20-3 edge with 12:53 remaining. No team had managed two touchdown drives of 95 yards or more in a game all season in the NFL until the Browns did it Sunday.

Notes & quotes: With Bradberry out along with rookie nickelback Darnay Holmes (knee), the Giants had safety Julian Love play outside cornerback (as he did in college) and rotated safeties Xavier McKinney, Logan Ryan and even Jabrill Peppers in the slot . . . TE Evan Engram, who was a late-week addition to the injury report with a calf and listed as questionable, was active but did not play as much as he normally does.