Scenes from Cleveland as the Giants visit the Cleveland Browns for a series of practices ahead of their preseason matchup this weekend.

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs the ball against New York Giants cornerback Logan Ryan (23) during a joint NFL football training camp practice Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Berea, Ohio.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley runs through a drill during a joint NFL football training camp practice with the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Berea, Ohio.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws a pass against the New York Giants during a joint NFL football training camp practice Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Berea, Ohio.

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge directs his team during a joint NFL football training camp practice with the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Berea, Ohio.

New York Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari runs through a drill against the Cleveland Browns during a joint NFL football training camp practice Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Berea, Ohio.

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard catches a pass during a joint NFL football training camp practice with the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Berea, Ohio.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) makes a touchdown reception against New York Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson (22) during a two minute drill as tight end Austin Hooper (81) looks on during a joint NFL football training camp practice Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Berea, Ohio.

New York Giants senior offensive assistant Freddie Kitchens watches during a joint NFL football training camp practice with the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Berea, Ohio.

Cleveland Browns tight end Jordan Franks (87) makes a diving attempt at a reception as New York Giants defensive back Chris Johnson defends (43) during a joint NFL football training camp practice Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Berea, Ohio.

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge, left, talks with Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski during a joint NFL football practice Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Berea, Ohio.

Cleveland Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) runs through a special teams drill against the New York Giants during a joint NFL football training camp practice Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Berea, Ohio.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws a pass agianst the Cleveland Browns during a joint NFL football training camp practice Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Berea, Ohio.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) goes out for a pass against New York Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) during a joint NFL football training camp practice Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Berea, Ohio.

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) catches a pass against Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during a joint NFL football training camp practice Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Berea, Ohio.