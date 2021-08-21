BEREA, OHIO — Don’t expect to see many of the Giants starters on the field Sunday in the preseason game against the Browns. Don’t read anything into it if a few of them are, either.

"I don’t see playing as a punishment," Joe Judge said.

So while Daniel Jones and Sterling Shepard and Blake Martinez probably won’t appear after getting the bulk of their prep work accomplished during the two joint practices this week, the offensive line or some other skill players might see a series or two of reps.

The Browns have said they will not play their starters.

It will leave just one more opportunity for the Giants to simulate a regular season game with the third and final preseason slate against the Patriots next Sunday. While Judge has said he will treat that contest as "more of that regular season dress rehearsal," there is no guarantee Jones will play then either. The quarterback said he is OK with that.

"That’s Coach’s decision," Jones said. "I’m here to play and get ready and I’ll be ready regardless what he decides. That’s my job."

Notes & quotes: QB Brian Lewerke who joined the team only earlier this week could see work in the preseason game . . . Judge said T Nate Solder has been dealing with an injury and he did not participate in drills this week.