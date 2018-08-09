TODAY'S PAPER
NFL preseason Week 1: Giants vs. Browns

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
The Giants opened the preseason against No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, at MetLife Stadium.

Giants quarterback Eli Manning throws a pass during
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Giants quarterback Eli Manning throws a pass during warmups before the start of a preseason game against the Browns at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Thursday.

Giants tight end Evan Engram catches a pass
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Giants tight end Evan Engram catches a pass from quarterback Eli Manning during warmups before the start of a preseason game against the Browns at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Thursday.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley warms up before
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Giants running back Saquon Barkley warms up before the start of a preseason game against the Browns at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Thursday.

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham makes a one-handed
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham makes a one-handed catch during warmups before the start of a preseason game against the Browns at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Thursday.

