It’s official. At least according to the Browns.

The team that traded for Odell Beckham Jr. and Olivier Vernon couldn’t wait to share the news, posting an announcement of the deal on its website and on social media just moments after the new league year began at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. As of 4:30, the Giants had not officially acknowledged any of it. They may be waiting for the physicals on all the moving pieces upon which the trade is contingent.

The two deals, by the way, are being processed as a single trade. So, while the Browns get the two Pro Bowl players from the Giants, the Giants get guard Kevin Zeitler, safety Jabrill Peppers, and two Browns top-100 picks in the upcoming draft (17 and 95 overall).

Along with the Browns’ euphoria came a string of canned quotes from some of the principles.

“I’m extremely excited about the opportunity to be part of this organization and the direction they are headed,” Beckham said to Browns.com. “I’ve already witnessed the energy fans bring in that city having been to some playoff games at The Q. Browns fans deserve a winning football team. This is a fresh start for me and it’s going to be great to join Baker (Mayfield) and Jarvis on this team. I will always appreciate the opportunity the Giants granted me and I’m thankful to them along with the fans and people in that city for supporting me.

“The Browns are an organization that is moving forward and it’s exciting to be a part of something special that is in the process of being built. We have a lot of work ahead of us but I really feel like it’s time for the Browns to come together, start winning a lot games and I’m grateful to be a part of that going forward.”

Vernon said he was surprised to have Beckham joining him in Cleveland.

“I’m excited to be a part of the Dawg Pound, be able to represent and help build something special in Cleveland,” Vernon said. “The front office is adding pieces to the puzzle. We are trying to win. I was not expecting (Beckham to come, too). Odell is a great teammate and person. We both have our own goals of what we would like to accomplish and there is no better place to do that than Cleveland.”

Browns general manager John Dorsey also had comments.

On Beckham he said: “He's probably if not the one, one or two best receivers in the National Football League. Very rarely do you get a chance to acquire a player of this magnitude. He's at a relatively young age. He's got a lot of football left in him. Great hands, great work ethic, committed, competitive, he really wants to be great. And that's all you can ask for."

On Vernon he said: “Now he gets a chance to go back to what he naturally does: put his hand in the ground and be able to pressure the quarterback and apply some pressure. I think when you combine him with a Myles Garrett, now you have two guys on the outside that can put an incredible amount of pressure on the quarterback, and that's what you want in this defense. I think we've gotten better on the defensive line, and that's all you can ask for."

Overall, Dorsey was pleased with the moves.

“Each of them respectively are very good football players who will come in here and help us achieve our goal, and that's to be competitive year in and year out in the AFC North,” he said. “And hopefully, they are some of the pieces that will help us awaken this sleeping giant."