The Giants faced the Cleveland Browns in an NFL preseason matchup on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield watches during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns fans cheer during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cleveland.

New York Giants Quincy Wilson runs after an interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cleveland.

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge reacts during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski watches the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) tackles New York Giants running back Corey Clement (30) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) catches a 7-yard touchdown pass against New York Giants cornerback Madre Harper (45) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cleveland.

New York Giants running back Devontae Booker (28) leaps for a 1-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge, top, and JoJo Natson, center, cannot make the catch as New York Giants defensive back Quincy Wilson (28) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cleveland.

New York Giants linebacker Carter Coughlin (49) is called for pass interference on Cleveland Browns tight end Jordan Franks (87) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns tight end Connor Davis (86) is tackled by New York Giants wide receiver Matt Cole (83) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns running back Demetric Felton (25) cannot reach a pass while New York Giants cornerback Julian Love (20) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cleveland.

New York Giants Ted Larsen, left, congratulates quarterback Brian Lewerke after an 8-yard pass to David Sills during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cleveland.

New York Giants wide receiver David Sills, right, stretches but cannot reach the ball under pressure from Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns tight end Jordan Franks (87) cannot hold onto the ball under pressure from New York Giants linebacker Devante Downs (52) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cleveland.

Cornerback Darnay Holmes #30 of the New York Giants tackles running back Demetric Felton #25 of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 22, 2021 in Cleveland.

Head coach Joe Judge of the New York Giants yells to his players during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 22, 2021 in Cleveland.

Cornerback Quincy Wilson #28 celebrates with defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo #44 of the New York Giants after Wilson caught an interception during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 22, 2021 in Cleveland.

Running back Elijhaa Penny #39 of the New York Giants runs for a gain during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 22, 2021 in Cleveland.

Linebacker Carter Coughlin #49 of the New York Giants tackles running back D'Ernest Johnson #30 of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 22, 2021 in Cleveland.

Quarterback Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants warms up prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 22, 2021 in Cleveland.

Senior offensive assistant Freddie Kitchens of the New York Giants, and former Cleveland Browns head coach, watches warmups prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 22, 2021 in Cleveland.