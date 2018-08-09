It's only preseason, but it took all of one play for Saquon Barkley to make his presence felt in Thursday night's preseason opener.

Barkley, the second overall pick in April's draft, broke off a 39-yard run on the first play of the Giants' preseason game against the Browns at MetLife Stadium.

Barkley took the handoff from Eli Manning with the Giants at their own 8-yard line, danced a bit behind the line of scrimmage, then made three Browns defenders miss before hitting the hole and taking the ball up the right sideline. He was pushed out of bounds by Browns safety Damarious Randall at the Browns' 48-yard line.

Barkley had two other carries on the drive for a loss of 2 yards as the Giants capped it off with a field goal.