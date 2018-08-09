TODAY'S PAPER
82° Good Evening
82° Good Evening
SportsFootballGiants

Saquon Barkley goes 39 yards on Giants' first play of preseason

The Giants' Saquon Barkley rushes past the Browns'

The Giants' Saquon Barkley rushes past the Browns' Denzel Ward during the first half of an NFL preseason game Thursday in East Rutherford, N.J. Photo Credit: AP/Adam Hunger

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

It's only preseason, but it took all of one play for Saquon Barkley to make his presence felt in Thursday night's preseason opener.

Barkley, the second overall pick in April's draft, broke off a 39-yard run on the first play of the Giants' preseason game against the Browns at MetLife Stadium.

Barkley took the handoff from Eli Manning with the Giants at their own 8-yard line, danced a bit behind the line of scrimmage, then made three Browns defenders miss before hitting the hole and taking the ball up the right sideline. He was pushed out of bounds by Browns safety Damarious Randall at the Browns' 48-yard line.

Barkley had two other carries on the drive for a loss of 2 yards as the Giants capped it off with a field goal.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

New York Sports

New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler delivers Wheeler making up for lost time with the Mets
Sam Darnold of the Jets in drills during Jets fans to get first look at Darnold in preseason opener
The Yankees' Aaron Judge walks off the field Aaron Judge progressing but still can't swing bat
Mets prospect Andres Gimenez during the SiriusXM Prospect watch: Gimenez fares well in Double-A
Babe Ruth watches as one of his many All about the Babe
New York Mets center fielder Austin Jackson (16) Jackson making most of Mets opportunity