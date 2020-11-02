The Giants had almost every tool to beat the greatest quarterback ever on Monday night. The missing element? Their own quarterback’s play.

Daniel Jones threw two costly interceptions, including a game-deciding one with 12 minutes left that allowed Tom Brady and the Buccaneers to score a touchdown and take the lead they would never relinquish in their 25-23 victory at MetLife Stadium.

The loss dropped the Giants to 1-8 on the season and was their sixth loss by 10 points or less, third in a row by three points or less. The Bucs improved to 6-2.

The fourth-quarter turnover by Jones was an awful decision, the kind that has haunted him throughout his young career, as he was being yanked down by defenders and rather than throw the pass away tried to hit Golden Tate near the sideline. Sean Murphy-Bunting stepped in front of the receiver and picked it off. Six plays and 66 yards later Brady lofted a pass for Mike Evans to make a diving catch in the end zone and give the Bucs a 22-17 lead with 9:02 left. A field goal with 3:41 left made it an 8-point lead with 3:41 left.

That gave Jones a chance to redeem himself. He hit Darius Slayton to convert a fourth-and-5 and scrambled for 15 yards and a first down to bring the Giants to the Tamps 43 at the two-minute warning. He converted another fourth down, this time with 16 to go, on a 20-yard completion to Sterling Shepard. Then, with 28 seconds left, Jones hit Golden Tate in the back of the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown that made it 25-23.

Needing a two-point conversion to tie the score and send it to overtime, Jones threw late to Dion Lewis at the goal line and the pass was knocked down by Antoine Winfield. Officials threw a flag at first but picked it up after determining Winfield did not hit Lewis early.

Tampa Bay recovered the onside kick to end the game.

The first half went just about as well as the Giants could have hoped. After allowing a field goal on the opening drive, the Giants defense set up the offense with a takeaway on the next possession. Dalvin Tomlinson tipped a Brady pass at the line of scrimmage, causing Ronald Jones II to make an awkward catch. Blake Martinez hit him and knocked the ball loose for Darnay Holmes to recover at the 12. Jones hit Lewis on a pretty sliding catch in the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown to give the Giants a 7-3 lead.

The Giants could have gone up 10-3 but Jones was sacked out of field-goal range on a third-down play at the end of a 13-play drive that began at the his own 3. They wound up punting, but on their next possession Jones drove them 77 yards in 10 plays to go ahead 14-3. The Giants were so efficient on the drive they never faced a third down with Wayne Gallman running into the end zone from the 2 with 1:46 remaining in the half. After the score Gallman handed the ball to rookie guard Shane Lemieux, who made his first career start and led the way into the end zone with fellow rookie Andrew Thomas. Lemieux spiked it.

That gave the Bucs a chance to drive most of the length of the field, but the secondary made two strong plays to keep Brady and Co. out of the end zone, the first time they were held without a touchdown in the first half this season. First Darnay Holmes came up and made a tackle on a short pass to Leonard Fournette, keeping the running back in bounds to force the Bucs to use a timeout. That set up third-and-2 and Brady hit Mike Evans near the marker but Logan Ryan drove him backward and short of the first. Tampa Bay settled for a field goal and the Giants were giddily ahead 14-6 at the break.

Even when the Giants started reverting to their bad habits – Jones threw a bad interception on the second play of the second half – the defense was able to rally and hold the Bucs to a field goal that made it 14-9 with 10:00 left in the third quarter.

But after Jones missed a deep pass for Sterling Shepard – the fourth time the Giants went vertical in the passing game and Jones’ pass was off the mark – the Bucs finally scored a touchdown. After a pass interference penalty against James Bradberry, Brady hit Rob Gronkowski for a touchdown from the 3 to go ahead 15-14. The two-point pass was incomplete, leaving the advantage at just one point with 6:00 left in the third. The Giants regained the lead, 17-15, on a 33-yard field goal by Graham Gano in the closing seconds of the third.

NOTES & QUOTES: Starting CB Ryan Lewis, who was downgraded to doubtful on Saturday after injuring his hamstring in Friday’s practice, was ruled out on Monday night. It was the latest turn in what has become an ongoing search for consistency from that second cornerback position going back to the spring when projected starter DeAndre Baker was arrested in Florida. Isaac Yiadom returned to the starting lineup to replace Lewis.