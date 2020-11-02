BUCCANEERS (4-2) AT GIANTS (1-6), Monday, 8:15 p.m., MetLife Stadium

VITALS

Line: Buccaneers by 13; O/U: 45

TV: ESPN, Ch. 11 (Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick)

Radio: WFAN (660, 101.9), Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross; Westwood One, Ian Eagle, Ron Jaworski; Sirius 83; XM 225

KEY INJURIES

Giants: OUT: RB Devonta Freeman (ankle), CB Adrian Colbert (shoulder), G Will Hernandez (reserve, COVID-19); DOUBTFUL: CB Ryan Lewis (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: WR C.J. Board (concussion). Buccaneers: OUT: WR Chris Godwin (finger).

FEATURED MATCHUP

James Bradberry vs. Mike Evans

Bradberry spent the first four years of his career in the NFC South, the toughest division in the NFL for a cornerback. On Monday night, he’ll be back there and facing a familiar foe in Tampa Bay’s Evans. Bradberry has studied Evans this week, but will also rely on their history against each other. "A lot of it is just mental recall from the past experiences when I played him when it comes to pressing him, when he gives his release off the line, stuff like that," he said. "He’s the same guy that he was a year ago, two years ago . . . Just an elite receiver overall."

QUOTABLE

"It’s like my mom used to say: It must be maple syrup because butter don’t drizzle like that . . . I just drizzle all over the place." — Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski (possibly) describing his connection with Tom Brady

INTANGIBLES

The Giants will be wearing their retro uniforms for the game, sporting all-white socks, pants and jerseys topped with helmets that spell out "Giants" across the side rather than the typical "NY" logo. It is the uniform the team wore from 1980-99, a span in which it won two Super Bowls . . . but none against Tom Brady.

NUMBER, PLEASE

7.56: Yards per carry for QB Daniel Jones in his career, the highest among the more than 1,800 players in NFL history who have run with the ball 75 times or more.