Giants vs. Buccaneers

The Giants beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 38-35, on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants runs off the field after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Michael Thomas #31 of the New York Giants celebrates his interception late in the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with his teammates at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Michael Thomas #31 of the New York Giants celebrates his interception late in the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Kareem Martin #96 of the New York Giants sacks Ryan Fitzpatrick #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Landon Collins #21 of the New York Giants reacts after making a tackle during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants celebrates his touchdown run during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants runs in a touchdown during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

The New York Giants defense stops a 4th-and-1 attempt by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers late in the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants leaps past Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers en-route to a touchdown during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Ryan Fitzpatrick #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs in a second quarter touchdown past Landon Collins #21 of the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Michael Thomas #31 of the New York Giants celebrates his interception late in the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with his teammates at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning passes the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter of a game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley can't hold onto the ball to make a catch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers late during the second quarter of a game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning drops back against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter of a game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley reaches over the goal line for a touchdown ahead of Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul during the second quarter of a game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul looks on during warmups before a game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.