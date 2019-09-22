Daniel Jones makes his first start as Giants quarterback against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Week 3 NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Saquon Barkley #26 of the Giants rushes during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 22, 2019 in Tampa, Florida.

Jameis Winston of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers passes during a game against the Giants on September 22, 2019 in Tampa, Florida.

Daniel Jones of the Giants passes during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 22, 2019 in Tampa, Florida.

Running back Saquon Barkley of the Giants reacts after a missed touchdown opportunity against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second quarter during the game on September 22, 2019 in Tampa, Florida.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 22: Running back Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants runs the ball against cornerback M.J. Stewart #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in theduring the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans celebrates his touchdown against the Giants with wide receiver Chris Godwin during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans beats Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins on a 21-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL game Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans beats Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins on a 3-yard touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston throws a pass against the Giants during the first half of an NFL game Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.

Giants tight end Evan Engram runs over Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback M.J. Stewart after a reception during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones beats Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback M.J. Stewart to the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.

Daniel Jones of the Giants throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.

Linebacker Lorenzo Carter of the Giants rushes quarterback Jameis Winston of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter during the game at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.

Quarterback Daniel Jones of the Giants rolls out and runs for a first down in the second quarter during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.

Wide receiver Bennie Fowler and teammate quarterback Daniel Jones of the Giants celebrate a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second quarter during the game at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.

Quarterback Daniel Jones of the Giants reacts against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter during the game at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.

Quarterback Daniel Jones of the Giants huddles with teammates against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter during the game at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.

Evan Engram of the Giants is tackled by M.J. Stewart of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.

Quarterback Daniel Jones of the Giants reacts against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter during the game at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.

Quarterback Daniel Jones of the Giants runs for a second quarter touchdown during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.