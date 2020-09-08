TODAY'S PAPER
Giants name six captains for 2020, including five in the role for the first time

Saquon Barkley #26 of the Giants takes a

Saquon Barkley #26 of the Giants takes a hand off from Daniel Jones #8 during a scrimmage at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Sep. 3, 2020. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
 In yet another illustration of the fresh start this season seems to provide, the Giants elected six captains for 2020 and only one of them has served in that role in the past.

That would be Saquon Barkley, who was an offensive captain last year. He and quarterback Daniel Jones will represent the offense.

The defensive captains are linebacker Blake Martinez and defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson. Martinez is in his first season with the Giants. Tomlinson is the first defensive lineman to be named Giants captain since Justin Tuck.

Jabrill Peppers and Nate Ebner were named special teams captains. Ebner was signed as a free agent from the Patriots and is in his first season with the Giants. Peppers is a starting safety for the defense, but his title on special teams indicates the larger role he figures to play in that area.

Ebner, 31, is the only captain older than 26. The average age of the six captains is 25.3.

