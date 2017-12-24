What happened to Landon Collins?

The Giants’ Pro Bowl safety fractured his right forearm late in the second quarter of Sunday’s 23-0 loss to the Cardinals. It happened while Collins came down the line hard on Cardinals running back D.J. Foster, who had caught a shovel pass.

“I didn’t use my arm to hit him, I used my shoulder pads, so I have to see what happened,” Collins said after the game with his arm in a cast tucked under his hooded sweatshirt.

He suspected he might have broken the bone when he collided with a lineman on his way to the tackle.

“You know how when you sleep on your arm and it feels numb?” he said while describing the sensation. “I kept moving it and it was clicking. I could raise it.” He just couldn’t play with it.

So he’s done for the season?

Almost certainly, but if anyone can play with a fractured arm, it is Collins. He actually did play one snap after the injury. He came out for good when the Cardinals took a knee to end the first half with their 10-0 lead.

“I was gonna try to do something,” he said of going back on the field. “I just thought it was sore and I was trying to wake it back up. It wasn’t waking back up.”

After a season in which he fought through various degrees of pain with an ankle sprain, Collins probably will miss a game for the first time in his career when the Giants play Washington on Sunday. Even he seemed to realize that.

“I definitely wanted to finish what I started,” he said of the season, “but God has other plans for me.”

What about the other injuries?

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard left the game late in the fourth quarter with a neck injury. He was very sore in the locker room after the game and seemed unable to turn his head completely. Tight end Evan Engram left the game in the first half with a rib injury.

Who had the best passer rating in the game?

Future Hall of Fame wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who completed the first pass attempt of his career in the second quarter when he took an end-around handoff and threw a 21-yarder to Jaron Brown. He was a perfect 1-for-1 with a rating of 118.0. Drew Stanton’s rating was 71.8 and Eli Manning’s was 57.9.

“I’ve been throwing a lot of passes in practice all these years and I finally got a chance to complete one,” Fitzgerald said. “I was hoping that I was going to be able to throw it deeper, but I had to take what the defense gave me. That’s what I was taught.”

Can the Giants at least get the first overall pick in the draft from this awful season?

No. The Browns lost on Sunday to fall to 0-15 and clinch the No. 1 spot in the selection process. The Giants still have a very good chance of finishing No. 2, though. They currently hold that spot, with the 3-12 Colts right behind them. If the Giants and Colts both finish with three wins, the Colts will get the second pick and the Giants will pick third.

How crazy has this season been for the traditional NFC powers?

It is the first time since 1964 — before the Super Bowl era — that the Giants, Cowboys, Redskins, Packers, and 49ers will all miss the playoffs.