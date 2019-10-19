Giants-Cardinals preview

Today’s game

CARDINALS (2-3-1) at GIANTS (2-4)

MetLife Stadium, 1 p.m.

VITALS

Line: Giants by 3; O/U 51

TV: Ch. 5 (Kenny Albert)

Radio: WFAN-660 AM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross); Sirius 146; XM 232.

INJURY IMPACT

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Giants: Out: CB Corey Ballentine, WR Sterling Shepard (concussions). Cardinals: Out: DL Zach Allen (neck), OL Brett Toth (illness), RB D.J. Foster (hamstring). Questionable: RB David Johnson, DL Zach Kerr, TE Maxx Williams, LB Dennis Gardeck, WR Christian Kirk (all ankles), LB Ezekiel Turner (hamstring), P Andy Lee (hip), S Charles Washington (shoulder), OL Josh Miles (undisclosed).

FEATURED MATCHUP

A lot of the attention on the Cardinals focuses on all of the new like the rookie quarterback and the rookie coach. But the Giants know they have to pay attention to the old stuff, too. That includes future Hall of Fame receiver Larry Fitzgerald. “I was just watching the tape against the Falcons and he’s jumping off at the take, still running like that,” Giants safety Jabrill Peppers said. “Larry is always going to be Larry, he’s a guy that we have to account for. He’s going to be a big part of their game plan, we’re going to do what we have to do to manage those guys.” Fitzgerald, 37, leads the Cardinals with 35 catches for 427 yards and two touchdowns this season. “It’s crazy,” Peppers said. “Whatever water he’s drinking, I’m going to need him to send me a case.”

QUOTEABLE

“I know people call me a ‘super-healer’ or whatever, but it’s a lot of hard work, and a lot of the people surrounding me for me to be able to heal as fast as I did.” – Saquon Barkley, who is expected to play just 28 days after suffering a high ankle sprain.

INTANGIBLES

Saquon Barkley has gained 100 or more scrimmage yards 15 times, which is tied with Eric Dickerson for the second most in a player’s first 20 career games. But Barkley still has one more game to go before reaching that cutoff having played in just 19 games so far. If he can tally 100 or more yards in this game, he will tie the all-time record set by Edgerrin James.

NUMBER, PLEASE

8: Times since the 1970 merger that two rookie quarterbacks selected among the top 10 choices in the draft will start against each other. Daniel Jones and Kyler Murray will be the ninth such meeting.