A day after being a limited participant in practice, Blake Martinez did not practice at all on Friday, making it likely the middle linebacker suffered a setback as the Giants prepare to take on one of the more potent NFL offenses in Kyler Murray and the Cardinals.

Martinez, who injured his back during Sunday’s tilt against the Seahawks, is listed as questionable. Before practice, coach Joe Judge said he was "fairly optimistic" Martinez could make his return this Sunday, but that optimism might have evaporated. Judge reportedly was seen speaking to rookie linebacker Tae Crowder, who could take Martinez’s spot if there’s no improvement. Judge said that though Martinez technically was limited on Thursday, he did almost everything and was only held out of the more violent drills. That lends credence to the idea that he hasn’t fully recovered from the ramped-up activity as well as the Giants had hoped.

If Martinez can’t return, safety Logan Ryan will continue to call the defense, as he did last week.

"I think it does say a lot about how we trust Logan and his ability to communicate with the defense," Judge said. "I don’t think it’s entirely unique to have a safety with the headset in the helmet. I think typically it is a linebacker . . . I think the biggest factor is, number one, Logan already being a signal caller for us. Number two, he is on the field all the time anyways."

Martinez’s direction will be missed, though, Carter Coughlin said. "Blake’s like having another coach on the field," he said. "Especially when I was doing inside linebacker stuff, that dude was literally telling me what I was supposed to be doing every single play. Throughout a game, Blake is calling out everything. He’s calling our formations, he’s calling out where we’re setting the front at times, he’s reminding the D-line what they’re supposed to be doing, he’s reminding the outside linebackers what they’re supposed to be doing. It’s really like having another coach on the field."

Notes & quotes: Tackle Matt Peart (ankle) and cornerback Darnay Holmes (knee) are questionable . . . Cornerback Madre Harper (knee) was placed on injured reserve and safety Montre Hartage was signed off the practice squad.