CARDINALS (6-6) AT GIANTS (5-7), METLIFE STADIUM, 1 p.m.

VITALS

Line: Cardinals -2.5; O/U: 46.5

TV: Ch. 5

Radio: WFAN-660 AM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross); Sirius 132; XM 231

INJURY IMPACT

Giants: OUT: DB Madre Harper (knee/IR); QUESTIONABLE: QB Daniel Jones (hamstring), LB Blake Martinez (back), T Matt Peart (ankle), DB Darnay Holmes (knee).

Cardinals: OUT: CB Jonathan Joseph (neck), S Jalen Thompson (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: WR DeAndre Hopkins (neck/back), LB Isaiah Simmons (neck/back), OL Kevin Beachum (back), RB Kenyan Drake (hip), K Zane Gonzalez (back), LB DeVondre Campbell (back).

FEATURED MATCHUP

If anything can gauge the growth rookie LT Andrew Thomas has made after a shaky start to this season it will be how he performs against Markus Golden. The Cardinals’ OLB started the season with the Giants before he was traded to Arizona in October, so Thomas saw plenty of reps against him in training camp and practices and was often schooled by him. "I’m excited to go against MG," Thomas said. "He was only here for a short time with me, but he was a good vet. He always tried to give me pointers and things like that. I’m excited to go against him." And maybe use some of that wisdom against him.

QUOTABLE

"Thirteen has been a pretty good one for us all year long."

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

–Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett extolling the "13" personnel grouping with three tight ends – Evan Engram, Levin Toilolo and Kaden Smith – that has been a hallmark of the team’s new power running identity.

INTANGIBLES

Seahawks CB Shaquill Griffin said his squad "came in taking the team lightly" when they lost to the Giants last week. Thanks to the result, it’s hard to imagine any future Giants opponent doing so. The 17-12 victory served as an eye-opener for the rest of the league. The Giants may be only 5-7, but there will be no more sneaking up on anyone.

NUMBER, PLEASE

1: Player who has scored a touchdown for NFC East rivals Washington, Dallas and New York in NFL history after RB Alfred Morris crossed the goal line twice for the Giants last week against Seattle.