There’s at least one of Carson Wentz’s stats that the Giants are hoping to pad.

The Eagles quarterback, who goes into Sunday’s game leading the league with 12 interceptions, will no doubt be the target of a Giants team that sorely needs a few freebies in a quest to win the under-average NFC East. Wentz had one interception when the Eagles beat the Giants, 22-21, on Oct. 22, and has four picks and a lost fumble in eight games against them. The Giants have eight defensive interceptions this year.

"The best thing you can do defensively is really just play sound fundamental football, make sure you’re in the right place at the right time," coach Joe Judge said. "Eventually, [Wentz is] going to find someone who’s open. Eventually, he’s going to make a throw and throw to somebody open. So, to think that we can just go out there and fool someone like Carson Wentz, that’s not realistic. We want to have a couple wrinkles and keep him a little reactive instead of making decisions pre-snap."

Earlier this week, safety Logan Ryan said some of the same qualities that make Wentz effective also make him a target.

"I think Carson Wentz makes a lot of decisions all over the place, some good, some bad," Ryan said. "I think that guy really wants to win and I think he puts the ball up with an opportunity to win the games, which he did against us last time. I just have to be better in those moments to protect our defense."

Notes & quotes: RB Devonta Freeman, who’s missed the last two games with an ankle injury, also injured his hamstring and will be placed on the IR. Alfred Morris was signed from the practice squad to take his spot . . . After missing two games due to COVID-19, OL Will Hernandez is expected to be back on the field against the Eagles, Judge said. He expects the team to use three tackles and three guards during the game . . . CB Isaac Yiadom (calf) was a late addition to the injury report and is questionable. Brandon Williams and Madre Harper are available if he can’t play . . . DB Montre Hartage and OT Kyle Murphy were signed off the practice squad. The team waived TE Eric Tomlinson and G Kenny Wiggins.

—With Tom Rock