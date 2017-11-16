Chad Wheeler has played two offensive snaps in his NFL career. On Sunday, he may be the Giants’ starting right tackle.

“I’m ready,” the undrafted rookie said of the opportunity. “I feel confident in my technique, fundamentals, and I’m just going to go out there and let it rip.”

Wheeler may get the call with Justin Pugh sidelined by a back injury and Bobby Hart playing ineffectively. The Giants are hoping he can step in and show them some of the same ability he flashed in the summer, when he was able to make the 53-man roster and beat out draft pick Adam Bisnowaty for a spot on the team.

“Unlike most of the typical Southern Californians too cool, surfer types, he’s got a mean streak to him and you see that at times,” offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan said. “He’s progressing nicely.”

If he does play, he’ll be going up against Justin Houston, the Chiefs linebacker who has 67.5 sacks in 84 career games and has had seven career games with three or more sacks.

“I see a savvy veteran with a variety of moves,” Wheeler said. “How long he’s been playing and people are still having problems figuring out how to block him? It’s a challenge.”

But one Wheeler feels he is ready for.

“I just have to play 100 miles per hour,” he said. “Yeah. I can’t wait.”

Up-Hill battle

The Giants are allowing 12.9 yards per punt return this season, the most in the NFL, and now face Tyreek Hill on Sunday. “He’s the most dangerous [punt returner] since Devin Hester,” Giants special teams coordinator Tom Quinn said. Hill has three punt returns for touchdowns in his two-year career, including an 82-yarder this season.

“He’s got that speed that’s just electric,” Quinn said. “So, you’ve got to do the best you can to keep the ball out of his hands and then once he does get it in his hands, you’ve got to be in the right spots because he can hit you sideline, middle, big field. He’s got it all.”

Giant steps

CB Eli Apple was excused from practice for personal reasons . . . LB B.J. Goodson (ankle), OL Pugh (back) and LB Kelvin Sheppard (groin) did not practice on Thursday. DT Damon Harrison (ankle) was limited after sitting out Wednesday’s workout . . . DE Jason Pierre-Paul (ankle) was limited for a second day in a row.