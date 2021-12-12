Giants suffer embarrassing loss to Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Here’s all you need to know about Sunday’s Giants game:

Their best play of the afternoon, one that felt like it could keep them competitive in the game and possibly turn the momentum in their favor, was a fourth-down stuff of a quarterback sneak on which the Chargers were penalized… and it hurt them.

That’s the kind of day (season? decade?) it has been for this team that was drubbed, 37-21, at SoFi Stadium. Because the Chargers were flagged for a false start on that snap, the play by linebacker Benardrick McKinney to push Justin Herbert back and force a turnover on downs technically never happened. Instead of stopping the Chargers at the New York 5 down by a touchdown, Los Angeles simply walked back 5 yards and kicked a 27-yard field goal to make it 17-7.

That was about as close as this embarrassingly lopsided game got. The Giants trailed 37-7 at one point but scored twice in the final 4:33 to somehow make a 16-point loss seem better than it actually was. They even recovered an onside kick with a little over a minute to play but Mike Glennon’s pass was behind Sterling Shepard, tipped in the air, and intercepted.

While the Giants have been used to inept offense and had minimal expectations with Mike Glennon playing in place of Daniel Jones for a second straight week, it was the failures of a defense which had been keeping them in most games this season that was so glaring. Justin Herbert shredded them for 275 yards and three touchdowns, zipping the ball all over Southern California. The Chargers registered an astounding 26 first downs, one for every two offensive plays run by the Giants.

Glennon finished the game 17-for-36 for 191 yards and two touchdown passes and one rushing. A big chunk of those yards came on one 60-yard completion and run to Kyle Rudolph in the first quarter that set up a touchdown pass to fullback Eli Penny that tied the score at 7. Glennon also hit Saquon Barkley for an 18-yard garbage time touchdown with 4:33 left.

The Giants fell to 4-9 which, in this 17-game season, secures their fifth straight losing record and eight in the past nine years.

The dispiriting loss came at the end of a long week spent training at the University of Arizona between the games at Miami and in Los Angeles. The last time the Giants were actually home in New Jersey they were coming off a victory over the Eagles that gave them a semblance of relevance. They’ll return there on Monday evening losers of two straight and an NFL afterthought with a month left to play. They’ll face the first-place Cowboys at MetLife on Sunday.

In the third quarter the Giants started pulling out as many tricks as they could muster to try to spark anything positive. None of it worked. They attempted a fake punt with Riley Dixon trying to throw a pass to Keion Crossen, but the ball sailed over Crossen’s head and incomplete. They tried a double-reverse-screen – a play just as hyphenated as it is obscure – with a handoff to Saquon Barkley, a flip to Darius Slayton, a pitch back to Mike Glennon, and then a throw to Barkley. All that effort and it was incomplete (not that Barkley had any room to move had he caught the low throw). How about a flea flicker? Yeah, tried that too. Gain of 2 yards to Devontae Booker that didn’t even matter statistically since the Chargers were offside. The Giants gave them back those 5 yards on a false start the very next play.

As the Giants entered desperation mode late in the third quarter they couldn’t even muster the dignity of a turnover on downs on fourth-and-10. Mike Glennon was sacked by Joe Bosa and fumbled, the ball recovered by the Chargers with 23 seconds left in the period. The Chargers wound up scoring a touchdown on that ensuing possession too to go ahead 37-7.